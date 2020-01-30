Pure Energy Commemorates the Life and Legacy of Kobe Bryant

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Energy, a clean energy supplier, mourns the loss of basketball legend and family man, Kobe Bryant. He was an influence and hero to many within the company and they felt it was appropriate to honor is life and legacy by giving discounted rates to residential customers who live on a "Bryant Street."

The discounted rates apply to existing residential customers and would reduce their energy supply rate to 2.4 cents per KWH. This is quite a significant discount with the goal of relieving some of the load many families feel when they receive their utility bill in the mail. The "Kobe Rate" of 2.4 cents is a nod to Kobe Bryant's number with the Los Angeles Lakers, 24.

Michael Larsen and Scott Tierney, Executives of the company were both extremely saddened by the loss of Kobe and his 13-year-old Daughter, Gianna. Scott Tierney says, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of this incredible role model, his daughter, and the others that lost their lives. We will pray for them." Michael Larsen adds, "I grew up watching Kobe, it really hurt to hear about this horrific event. Being a father myself I cannot imagine what the family is going through. Our prayers go out to all involved."

Pure Energy is a licensed retail energy supplier located in Staten Island New York. Pure Energy supplies residential and commercial customers with 100 percent renewable energy. Every customer receives energy derived from renewable sources along with monthly rewards dollars that can be used for shopping or just grabbing a bite to eat at a local restaurant. Through our Pure Cares program, customers have a choice to donate each month to army veterans or to fight childhood cancer. We understand that you, the consumer, have a choice as to where you buy your energy from and we value all our customer relationships.

