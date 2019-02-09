Pure Hemp Botanicals and Adaptive Sports Evolution

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PHB and ASE have come together to spread the word about the accomplishments of the adaptive athletes of the world. ASE highlights adaptive athletes, or athletes with disabilities. Together they will bridge the gap between CBD and Paralympic sports. Starting February 4th, Adaptive Sports Evolution supporters can receive a discount through the ASE website. Like the athletes of ASE, PHB leads by putting passion and ingenuity into every product.

Adaptive Sports Evolution is an original and new series of short stories on today's top adaptive sports, athletes, mindsets and technology. They profile and cover athletes of the most evolved and competitive adaptive sports – those adaptive souls leading the revolution with their passion, persistence, ingenuity/invention, and skill.

At Pure Hemp Botanicals, everything we do is driven by the root mantra of "Compassion in Action." From the hemp plants we grow organically to the cruelty free, vegan products we produce, everything is done with the idea that by working and living with the best interests of our environment and our community in mind, we can inspire others to do the same. We strive to put compassion into action every step of the way. Pure Hemp Botanicals is excited to offer a wide range of CBD products to promote the general wellness of athletes and supporters alike. https://purehempbotanicals.com/

