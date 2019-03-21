PURE Insurance Named Best Insurance Underwriter by the Family Wealth Report for the Fourth Consecutive Year

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The PURE Group of Insurance Companies, which includes Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE), the policyholder-owned property and casualty insurer designed for high net worth individuals and families, was named Best Insurance Underwriter by the Family Wealth Report Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

Showcasing top firms and professionals operating in private banking, wealth management, insurance and other key areas of the private client community, the Family Wealth Report awards were designed to recognize those deemed to have demonstrated innovation and excellence. The prestigious panel of judges were unanimous in agreeing PURE the winner, citing "its innovative approach to addressing complex risks makes it the standout player in the private client insurance underwriting field."

"We are honored that the Family Wealth Report has again recognized us with this prestigious award," said Katherine Frattarola, Chief Marketing Officer of the PURE Group of Insurance Companies. "It is the amazing families who make up the PURE membership that inspire our drive for continuous improvement as well as the talented men and women of the PURE Group who come to work every day, ready to delight our members."

Throughout 2018, the PURE Group of Insurance Companies continued to innovate, find ways to improve the service experience for its membership and introduce new solutions aimed at reducing risk. They created a Personal Excess Liability advice tool to help high net worth individuals make more informed decisions about liability coverage while also providing transparency into pricing, and they expanded PURE Starling™ into more states, giving even more members access to a comprehensive response to the growing risk of fraud, both online and offline. They also expanded PURE Programs, a Managing General Underwriter (MGU), into California offering a high touch service platform for owners of higher risk, high value homes. This expansion provides much needed insurance capacity to California homeowners who live in areas where wildfire and other exposures are too great for admitted insurance carriers. In September, A.M. Best, the leading rating agency in the insurance industry, increased the Financial Strength Rating of the PURE Group to "A" (Excellent).

ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and Publisher of Family Wealth Report, Stephen Harris, was first to extend his congratulations to all the winners. "The firms who prevailed in these awards are all worthy and admirable winners, and I would like to extend my deepest congratulations," said Harris. "These awards were judged solely on the basis of entrants' submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which had to be answered focusing on the client experience, not quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique, and I believe, compelling feature. These awards recognize the very best operators in the private client industry, with 'independence,' 'integrity' and 'genuine insight' the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in wealth management."

About PURE

Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE) is a policyholder-owned insurer dedicated to creating an exceptional experience for responsible high net worth individuals and families. PURE provides customizable coverage for high-value homes, automobiles, jewelry, art, personal liability, watercraft, flood, fraud and cyber fraud to more than 80,000 responsible, high net worth families throughout the U.S. Inspired by some of the finest policyholder-owned companies, PURE emphasizes alignment of interests and transparency. PURE's low cost of capital, careful member selection and proactive risk management all contribute to highly competitive rates and a Financial Strength Rating of "A" (Excellent) from A.M. Best. In return for a fee, PURE Risk Management, LLC acts as Attorney-in-Fact for PURE.

For more information or to find a local broker, visit pureinsurance.com. You can follow PURE on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd ("ClearView")

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the Familiy Wealth Report group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events programme.

With teams based in London, Singapore, Switzerland, South Africa and the Philippines, the company is one of the fastest-growing media groups serving the financial services sector.

