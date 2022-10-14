Pure IP Achieves Compliance Against SOC 2 International Standard

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure IP, a leading global provider of enterprise voice communications, has successfully achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 compliance against the SOC 2 standard. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA), the SOC 2 is an international compliance standard for assurance over IT security controls and supports in gaining confidence over business processes.

Compliance with SOC 2 demonstrates that Pure IP has been recognized for designing the data security controls against the best practices as per SOC 2 criteria and affirms the company's commitment to data protection.

Commenting on the news, Pure IP's CEO Gary Forrest said "Data security remains a top priority for us and our enterprise customers. Achieving compliance with SOC 2 is another example of how we're working to ensure we maintain a high level of security practices across our services. By keeping data security front of mind, we're providing our global customer base with assurance that we follow best practices to maintain our secure and reliable products and voice network."

The SOC 2 Type 1 assessment validates the controls on the suitability of the design and existence of the controls provided. Now Pure IP continues to operate the security controls implemented and look forward to further demonstrating compliance against the SOC 2 criteria in order to receive a SOC 2 Type 2 report in near future.

This achievement for Pure IP adds to their security credentials, which include full certifications with BSI Group against ISO/IEC 27001 for Information Security Management and with Cyber Essentials Plus.

As a global enterprise voice provider, Pure IP utilizes their own secure, resilient, and fully redundant SIP based voice network, combined with a technical-lead managed service. With full PSTN replacement services in 45 different countries, service coverage in a total of 137 countries and a 24/7 follow-the-sun international support operation, Pure IP has the global capabilities to satisfy even the largest of multi-national organizations.

