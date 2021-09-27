Pure IP Named Partner for Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams General Availability (GA) Release

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure IP, a leading global provider of enterprise voice communications, is proud to be a provider for Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams, which Microsoft has now launched into general availability. Operator Connect, released to public preview in May 2021, is an operator-managed service for bringing PSTN calling to Microsoft Teams, and enables customers to connect new calling services from directly within the Teams Admin Center.

Operator Connect provides customers with a range of benefits, including:

A seamless experience: Teams administrators can open the "Operators" tab in the Teams Admin Center to connect to carriers, add phone numbers, and assign them to users.

Teams administrators can open the "Operators" tab in the Teams Admin Center to connect to carriers, add phone numbers, and assign them to users. Expanded global coverage: Operators can provide PSTN voice services in regions that are currently unavailable through Microsoft Teams Calling Plans, enabling customers to consolidate more of their telephony to Teams.

Operators can provide PSTN voice services in regions that are currently unavailable through Microsoft Teams Calling Plans, enabling customers to consolidate more of their telephony to Teams. Quick and easy implementation: There's no need to be a voice or PowerShell expert to deploy calling in Teams using Operator Connect, and voice services can be online in a matter of hours.

"Helping Microsoft to shape and achieve their vision during the public preview for Operator Connect has been an incredible experience," noted Gary Forrest, CEO at Pure IP, "Getting so much insight into the platform as it has continued to be developed since the initial launch, has left us very excited to be a part of the solution and help bring even more users into the cloud with Teams Calling. We have also seen a tremendous amount of interest in Operator Connect and already have a number clients using the service."

Pure IP is a partner for Operator Connect because of their robust, secure, geo-redundant network, technical expertise, speed of delivery, and global coverage, which includes voice services in over 90 countries and full PSTN replacement in 40. As a Microsoft (Voice) Partner since 2010, Pure IP has also demonstrated their experience and expertise enabling calling in Teams for organizations around the world.

"Pure IP is a great addition to the Operator Connect launch based on their technical capabilities and performance in meeting the criteria set," said Taimoor Husain, Modern Workplace Strategy and GTM Lead at Microsoft. "They have and continue to show great commitment to the project and helping us realise the vision and potential of Operator Connect."

About Pure IP

Pure IP has been at the forefront of enterprise voice communications solutions around the world for over 17 years and takes pride in solving complex voice challenges, backed by outstanding customer service and technical excellence.

Utilizing their own secure, resilient and fully redundant SIP based voice network, combined with a technical-led managed service, Pure IP provides a modular, flexible, and ever-current solution to meet ever-changing customer telephony requirements.

With full PSTN replacement services in 40 different countries, service coverage in a total of 90 countries and a 24/7 follow-the-sun international support operation, Pure IP has the global capabilities to satisfy even the largest of multi-national organizations.

