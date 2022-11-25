Pure IP Named Supplier on the G Cloud 13 Framework

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure IP, a leading provider in SIP-based enterprise voice communications, has been successful in being approved as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service's (CCS) G Cloud framework following the latest refresh process. The most recent version of the framework, G Cloud 13, replaces G-Cloud 12 as the UK's digital marketplace for selling cloud solutions and services to the public sector.

"We're proud to continue as a supplier on G Cloud 13, a programme that's ensuring public sector access to the best cloud solutions on the market, at the best value for money," noted Gary Forrest, CEO at Pure IP. "We have several customers in the public sector delivering vital public services and look forward to supporting more as they migrate their telephony to the cloud. For the public sector, cloud technologies are key to operating with more flexibility to support the hybrid workforce and crucially, moving telephony away from on-premises and traditional services has significant cost savings."

CCS supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. Over £1.5 billion, an average of £150 million each year, has been accrued in commercial benefits over the lifetime of the G-Cloud agreement, representing significant savings for the public purse.

This latest iteration will see the introduction of a fourth lot for further competition for cloud support services for larger, more complex requirements. In addition, the call-off term across the agreement has changed to 36 months with an optional 12-month extension.

The CCS also announced that G-Cloud 13 will now be accessible through a new digital Contract Award Service (CAS) to enable a better experience for customers. CAS will support future iterations of G-Cloud in an agile manner, as well as eventually digitally enabling all CCS agreements across our broad portfolio. The aim of this digital enablement is to provide customers (buyers and suppliers), with a full end to end digital procurement experience.

With the latest refresh of G-Cloud-13, public sector organisations will be able to procure a range of Pure IP's services, including:

Our full range of Managed Voice services for SIP, Teams (using Operator Connect and Direct Routing) and Zoom

Our Contact Centre Connect offering to add voice to a range of Contact Centre applications

SIP connect for legacy and analogue infrastructures

SBC managed service for geographic extension in those hard-to-reach regions

Number Connect, our Number Management solution

Azure Communications solutions, for adding calling to the likes of Dynamics 365

And Teams enablement and Management services

Pure IP's secure, reliable SIP based voice network, combined with unrivalled global coverage, a vendor-neutral solution that is easily integrated, and a technical-led 24/7 follow-the-sun support team provides a modular, flexible solution that can meet customer requirements and ensures they get maximum value and return on their investment.

