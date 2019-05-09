Pure Michigan Releases Ambient Music Album Composed by Local Artists Celebrating Michigan, Inspiring Travel

"The natural wonders of Michigan come to life in each of these tracks," said Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. "We cannot wait for Michiganders, and those around the world, to listen to Pure Sounds of Michigan and be transported to the natural sounds of calming waves rolling onto our beach shores, the gentle breezes atop a 300 foot dune and all of the state's colorful leaves bustling about a forest. From the artists themselves, to our partners at the DNR and Assemble Sound, this album is truly a love letter to Michigan."

Produced and released by Detroit-based Assemble Sound to coincide with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources State Park Centennial celebration in 2019, the multi-faceted project has Michigan artists, companies and organizations in the mix.

"Being outdoors is an immersive sensory experience," said Ron Olson, chief of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Division. "Combining the familiar sounds of our state parks –birds chirping, lapping waves, whistling wind – with music created by Michigan artists is what makes this project perfect for celebrating the centennial. The album is a brand new way to experience Michigan state parks with the push of a button."

Each track on the album was developed by utilizing sounds from state parks, which were recorded by local composers and producers Blair French and Eddie Logix. The 12 artists featured on the album were given the freedom to mix their track as they saw fit – seeking inspiration from the sounds themselves and their personal experiences. A detailed look into the inspiration and process for the artists can be seen here: The Making of Pure Sounds of Michigan.

"From its inception, the unique musical challenge of this project was combining hundreds of field recordings and ten different original compositions into something that felt simultaneously diverse and cohesive," said Garret Koehler, general manager of Assemble Sound. "Finishing the process with a world-class ambient album in-hand is a testament to both the talent of the artists involved and the potency of their shared connection to Michigan."

Three singles from the album are currently released on michigan.org/puresounds and on major streaming platforms, including "Childhood Memories" by John Beltran, "Forest Trails" by Windy & Carl, and just released today, "The Rock" by Waajeed. The album's full track list includes:

Dave Graw – "Lighthouse at Sunrise"

Todd Modes – "Island Drift"

Blair French feat. Ahya Simone – "The Cedar and the Falls"

Windy & Carl – "Forest Trails"

John Beltran – "Childhood Memories"

Nuntheless – "City of Sand"

Eddie Logix – "Lake of the Clouds"

Greater Alexander – "Dark Sky Dunes"

Sterling Toles feat. Rafael Statin – "Campfire Rituals"

Waajeed – "The Rock (Bridge to a New Day)"

The album will be available as a free download or stream on all major streaming platforms on May 22. A limited edition of promotional vinyl of the full album was pressed by Detroit's legendary Archer Records. Detroit-based design brand Shinola will offer a limited edition Pure Sounds of Michigan vinyl with each turntable sold in June at stores throughout the country. The Shinola Hotel, created in partnership with Detroit-based commercial real estate firm Bedrock, will also include the vinyl in rooms outfitted with a turntable.

Conceptualized by Weber Shandwick Detroit, who works to help build the Pure Michigan brand through web, media, public relations and digital marketing, Pure Sounds of Michigan is a powerful reminder of the importance of nature, and a persuasive invitation to come explore the range of beauty that Michigan holds. The Pure Michigan brand was created by the Birmingham, Michigan office of McCann Detroit.

To learn more about the album, visit michigan.org/puresounds . To learn more about Michigan's state park centennial, visit michigan.gov/stateparks100.

