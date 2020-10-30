Pure NZ Quenches Thirst with Sparkling Water

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure NZ has proven itself to be New Zealand's premier bottled water brand. With a state of the art facility and an international appeal, Pure NZ's parent company, NZ Drinks Ltd. offers a product as refreshing as the clean air and breathtaking sights of the Kiwis' homeland. With their accolades along with their reach, NZ Drinks Ltd. has exceeded the potential of their brand and outpaced their local competitors. So, it is only natural for this spring water supplier to head to foreign shores. Pure NZ's Artesian still spring water is available for order on Amazon and other online suppliers. The company plans to increase international distribution and offers sparkling spring water options as well.

Made famous as the backdrop in the Hobbit and Lord of the Rings film franchises, New Zealand seems as pristine as The Land Before Time itself. Its spring water follows suit. Originating from springs and aquifers in Auckland, New Zealand, the Pokeno-based NZ Drinks boasts an environmentally-sound bottling process that ensures sustainability for future generations. Unlike other bottled water companies, NZ Drinks bottles water that is free of heavy minerals, silica, and other metals. By the same token, Pure NZ water contains the naturally-occurring electrolytes found in springs, which makes their water a particularly effective form of hydration.

While New Zealand-based products certainly gain a sales boost from their home country's cinematic appearances, Pure NZ may start to make a name for itself on its own reputation. And, sure, the Artesian still spring water is refreshing, but the company's sparkling brand adds an invigorating, carbonated bite to each sip. As listed on their website, NZDrinks.co.nz, Pure NZ offers its sparkling water in several different sizes - a 1.5L bottle, a 600mL bottle, a 1.5L six-bottle shrink pack, and a 600mL twelve-bottle shrink pack.

It should be noted that all Pure NZ products are bottled using 100% recyclable plastics. Made of RPET - Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate - Pure NZ's manufactured materials are in full compliance with the Waikato District Council, Woolworths Supplier Excellence Program, and Australasian Bottled Water Institute Inc.'s regulations. ABWI has also bestowed NZ Drinks with its "Order of Excellence" award. Beyond the domestic accolades, Pure NZ is equipped with a top of the line production facility which manufactures over 200 million bottles per year. With their capabilities and resources, NZ Drinks poses to be an ideal export partner.

The Pure NZ brand has been around for a decade, but its founders have over 30 years of experience in the beverage industry. They know how to give consumers what they want and they are doing it in a sustainable way. NZ Drinks is helping customers realize their untapped potential by tapping into their water.

