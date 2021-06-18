Pure NZ's Bottling Plant Is a Technological Marvel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure NZ has been on a mission to bottle pure New Zealand spring water sustainably since the company was founded back in 2010. Since then, the ambitious enterprise has built its own state-of-the-art bottling facility that is centered on sustainable manufacturing and cutting-edge technology.

Pure NZ was founded with the goal of answering the growing national and international demand for bottled water without devastating the environment in the process. The company started by locating a vast underground aquifer outside of the Kiwi city of Auckland. The local pristine landscape bore testament to the quality of the H2O that lay just under the surface, and the fledgling enterprise knew that it had found a source of water that could truly sate the thirst of consumers around the globe.

While its origin story is similar to the genesis of many other bottled water companies, though, the Pure NZ narrative tends to chart its own course from here. With the water identified, the folks behind the label set about finding a way to bottle the water and deliver it to consumers without creating untold levels of pollution in the process.

The solution was simple: build a factory right on site. This would allow the brand to access the water at the source, cutting out the need for transportation on the manufacturing side of the equation. But they didn't stop there. The beverage brand decided to go big or go home. They invested in an environmentally-minded, top-of-the-line factory that came with numerous technological bells and whistles.

When the factory opened up in 2016, it stood proudly as the one of only large-scale high-speed water bottling facilities in the country. The high-speed plant was and continues to be replete with, among other things, technologically advanced machinery, robotic palletization, and a state-of-the-art satellite tracking system.

All told, this gives Pure NZ the capability to bottle upwards of 28,000 bottles per hour for a grand total of 200 + million units per year. The pièce de résistance of the company's efforts is the fact that those bottles are made with recycled RPET plastic.

The company has mastered distribution in its own country by setting up storage facilities throughout New Zealand. This allows them to provide next-day delivery for many of their established native vendors.

Pure NZ's meteoric rise to prominence in the New Zealand beverage industry is already remarkable. But the company hasn't allowed national boundaries to limit its potential. It is actively seeking to push its classically simple yet sustainably innovative product across international borders. It's already found some success, particularly in the United States, where the Pure NZ label has begun to challenge the non-sustainable status quo of the beverage and especially the bottled water industries.

