Pure NZ's RPET Plastic Is Making Waves

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure NZ has been in operation for over a decade during which the beverage company has bottled and distributed pure water from an underground aquifer located in its homeland. While the quality of the water is a huge selling point, it's the company's intensely sustainable packaging process that is catching the eye of consumers and companies alike as the brand spreads across the globe.

Pure NZ is located in Pokeno, just a hop, skip, and a jump from the nation's famous metropolis of Auckland. The enterprise set up shop on the outskirts of the city not due to its proximity to an urban center, though. In fact, quite the opposite.

The beverage brand's state-of-the-art facility is built in a pristine area of the New Zealand landscape, with the precise location of the structure located directly over an underground aquifer. This allows Pure NZ to access water that has already been filtered and stored by nature and then bottle it directly at the source.

While the quality of the water is worthy of note, though, it's Pure NZ's bottling method that is turning heads. The company invested in a technologically innovative manufacturing plant that it proudly claims to be the fastest high-speed water bottling facility in the entire country.

Along with its avant-garde machinery, the company is also utilizing recycled plastic for its packaging. Pure NZ's bottles are blown right on sight, with each container consisting of plastic that has been reclaimed and reformed. This rebirth gives every bottle of water a distinctly unique value, particularly in an industry known for its reckless use of virgin plastics.

The company's technologically advanced, innovative facility, which is capable of bottling hundreds of millions of bottles of water per year, has given Pure NZ a cutting-edge advantage. The brand has used this to gain a significant market share in its home country and has recently begun to push out into the international marketplace.

Naturally, this has shone an ever-brighter spotlight on a brand that is making waves as a sustainable option in a beverage industry riddled by unsustainability. With the demand for bottled water only growing, Pure NZ is optimally positioned to continue to quench its customer's thirst in an environmentally friendly manner far into the future.

Please direct inquiries to:

Wilbert Norberg

(954) 875-9736

[email protected]

SOURCE PureNZ