Pure Storage Announces Acquisition of StorReduce

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE : PSTG ), the all-flash storage leader that helps innovators build a better world with data, today announced the acquisition of privately-held, Sunnyvale, California based software company StorReduce, a cloud-first software-defined storage solution for managing large scale unstructured data.

The acquisition allows Pure Storage to add sophisticated deduplication technology to its object storage portfolio and expand its public cloud integrations to meet the growing demand to manage unstructured data in multi-cloud environments.

StorReduce's cloud-optimized technology reduces storage and bandwidth costs, enabling flash plus cloud solutions across a variety of use cases, including data tiering, migration, and protection. StorReduce has been recognized for its innovative technology, recently named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Storage.1 In the same report, Gartner noted that developing a private/hybrid/public cloud strategy is the number one issue facing organizations today, cited by one in three organizations as their primary challenge.

"We are excited to be joining the Pure Storage team. StorReduce and Pure Storage share a common goal to empower customers to get the most out of their data in the increasingly hybrid cloud world," said StorReduce CEO Vanessa Wilson. "With the combination of StorReduce's data reduction capabilities and Pure's flash and object storage technologies, we can now optimize many modern cloud-native applications as well as many existing unstructured data workloads, in particular rapid recovery, at a faster rate."

"The StorReduce team has built an incredibly exciting technology that has the opportunity to make a major impact on next-generation storage architectures," said Charles Giancarlo, Pure Storage CEO. "Together, we will help customers execute on data-centric architectures that bridge seamlessly from on-prem to cloud."

The financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed. The acquisition closed in August 2018.

Pure Storage (NYSE : PSTG ) helps innovators build a better world with data. Pure's data solutions enable SaaS companies, cloud service providers, and enterprise and public sector customers to deliver real-time, secure data to power their mission-critical production, DevOps, and modern analytics environments in a multi-cloud environment. One of the fastest growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure Storage enables customers to quickly adopt next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to help maximize the value of their data for competitive advantage. And with a Satmetrix-certified NPS customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Gartner July 2018 Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays



IDC MarketScape for All-Flash Arrays

