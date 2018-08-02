Pure Storage Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE : PSTG ), the all-flash storage leader that helps innovators build a better world with data, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2018.

Key quarterly business and financial highlights include:

Revenue: $308.9 million , up 37% Y/Y, exceeding the high end of our guidance;

, up 37% Y/Y, exceeding the high end of our guidance; Gross margin: 66.7% GAAP; 68.0% non-GAAP, all-time high in history;

Operating margin: -17.9% GAAP; 0.3% non-GAAP, up 9.2 ppts and 10.6 ppts Y/Y, respectively;

Acquired StorReduce, Inc., a cloud-first software-defined storage solution.

"Pure has delivered another exceptional quarter, with all measures exceeding our Q2 guidance ranges," said Charles Giancarlo, CEO, Pure Storage. "Our continued focus on enabling customers to succeed in a data-centric world is working and validated, maintaining Pure's lead in the data storage market."

Nearly 400 new customers joined Pure Storage in the quarter, increasing the total to more than 5,150 organizations. New customer wins in the quarter include: Dustin Sverige, Honda Federal Credit Union, Fresenius Medical Care, Lufthansa Aero Alzey Gmbh, New York Genome Center, Syntax, TaxSlayer, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Zeiss Vision Care France.

"Q2 was another strong quarter for Pure," said Tim Riitters, CFO, Pure Storage. "Growth was strong, gross margins were the highest in history, and we achieved another profitable quarter."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Highlights

The following tables summarize our consolidated financial results for the fiscal quarters ended July 31, 2018 and 2017 (in millions except percentages, per share amounts and headcount, unaudited):

GAAP Quarterly Financial Information Three Months Ended



July 31, 2018 Three Months Ended



July 31, 2017 Y/Y Change Revenue $308.9 $224.7 37% Gross Margin 66.7% 66.0% 0.7 ppts Product Gross Margin 67.5% 68.1% -0.6 ppts Support Subscription Gross Margin 63.9% 57.3% 6.6 ppts Operating Loss $(55.2) $(60.9) $5.7 Operating Margin -17.9% -27.1% 9.2 ppts Net Loss $(60.1) $(58.4) $(1.7) Net Loss per Share – Basic and Diluted $(0.26) $(0.28) $0.02 Weighted-Average Shares 229.4 209.2 20.2 Headcount >2,450 >1,900 ~550

Non-GAAP Quarterly Financial Information Three Months Ended



July 31, 2018 Three Months Ended



July 31, 2017 Y/Y Change Gross Margin 68.0% 67.2% 0.8 ppts Product Gross Margin 67.9% 68.3% -0.4 ppts Support Subscription Gross Margin 68.4% 62.5% 5.9 ppts Operating Income (Loss) $0.9 $(23.1) $24.0 Operating Margin 0.3% -10.3% 10.6 ppts Net Income (Loss) $2.4 $(20.7) $23.1 Net Income (Loss) per Share – Diluted $0.01 $(0.10) $0.11 Weighted-Average Shares – Diluted 262.6 209.2 53.4

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is provided at the end of this release.

Financial Outlook

Pure Storage's third quarter fiscal 2019 guidance is as follows:

Revenue in the range of $361 million to $369 million

to Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 64.5% to 67.5%

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 4.0% to 8.0%

Pure Storage's full year fiscal 2019 guidance is as follows:

Revenue in the range of $1.350 billion to $1.380 billion

to Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 65.5% to 67.5%

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 2.5% to 4.5%

All forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures contained in this section titled "Financial Outlook" exclude stock-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and any applicable anti-dilutive share count impact of our convertible debt hedge agreements and, as applicable, other special items. We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because the items that impact these measures are not within our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Pure Storage will host a teleconference to discuss the second quarter fiscal 2019 results at 2:00 p.m. (PT) on August 21, 2018. Pure Storage will post its supplemental earnings presentation to the investor relations website at investor.purestorage.com following the conference call.

Teleconference details are as follows:

To Listen via Telephone: (877) 201-0168 or (647) 788-4901 (for international callers).

To Listen via the Internet: A live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding slides will be available at investor.purestorage.com .

. Replay: A telephone playback of this conference call is scheduled to be available approximately two hours after the call ends on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, through September 4, 2018 . The replay will be accessible by calling (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 (for international callers), with conference ID 9794206.

Upcoming Events

Management will participate in upcoming financial Q&A discussions at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on September 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (PT). Pure Storage will post a link to these events on the investor relations website at investor.purestorage.com for both the live and archived webcasts.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE : PSTG ) helps innovators build a better world with data. Pure's data solutions enable SaaS companies, cloud service providers, and enterprise and public sector customers to deliver real-time, secure data to power their mission-critical production, DevOps, and modern analytics environments in a multi-cloud environment. One of the fastest growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure Storage enables customers to quickly adopt next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to help maximize the value of their data for competitive advantage. And with a Satmetrix-certified NPS customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays



IDC MarketScape for All-Flash Arrays

Pure Storage, Evergreen, FlashBlade, FlashStack and the "P" Logo mark are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including our growth prospects and expectations regarding technology differentiation, and our outlook for the third quarter and full year fiscal 2019, and statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our investor relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Additional information will also be available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2018. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of August 21, 2018, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow without ESPP impact, and free cash flow without ESPP impact as a percentage of revenue.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense and amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow and free cash flow without ESPP impact," included at the end of this release.

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited) As of



July 31, 2018 As of



January 31, 2018 (As Adjusted*) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 370,457 $ 244,057 Marketable securities 736,205 353,289 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $957 and $1,062 242,409 243,001 Inventory 41,673 34,497 Deferred commissions, current 23,521 21,088 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,071 47,552 Total current assets 1,450,336 943,484 Property and equipment, net 101,718 89,142 Intangible assets, net 4,305 5,057 Deferred income taxes, non-current 1,534 1,060 Restricted cash 15,778 14,763 Deferred commissions, non-current 67,948 66,225 Other assets, non-current 4,610 4,264 Total assets $ 1,646,229 $ 1,123,995 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 68,058 $ 84,420 Accrued compensation and benefits 51,654 59,898 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 27,049 26,829 Deferred revenue, current 213,100 191,229 Liability related to early exercised stock options — 320 Total current liabilities 359,861 362,696 Convertible senior notes, net 436,687 — Deferred revenue, non-current 200,147 182,873 Other liabilities, non-current 5,140 4,025 Total liabilities 1,001,835 549,594 Stockholders' equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 1,675,234 1,479,905 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,826) (1,917) Accumulated deficit (1,028,014) (903,587) Total stockholders' equity 644,394 574,401 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,646,229 $ 1,123,995

* Prior period information has been adjusted to reflect the adoption impact of Accounting Standards Codification 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC 606), which we adopted on February 1, 2018.

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (As Adjusted*) (As Adjusted*) Revenue: Product $ 241,137 $ 179,669 $ 436,586 $ 322,519 Support subscription 67,747 45,001 128,243 84,796 Total revenue 308,884 224,670 564,829 407,315 Cost of revenue: Product (1) 78,262 57,252 144,682 103,897 Support subscription(1) 24,457 19,199 47,667 36,102 Total cost of revenue 102,719 76,451 192,349 139,999 Gross profit 206,165 148,219 372,480 267,316 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 84,031 69,361 162,523 134,789 Sales and marketing (1) 143,749 117,552 266,116 209,315 General and administrative (1) 33,591 22,162 60,921 42,258 Total operating expenses 261,371 209,075 489,560 386,362 Loss from operations (55,206) (60,856) (117,080) (119,046) Other income (expense), net (4,032) 3,266 (5,031) 5,261 Loss before provision for income taxes (59,238) (57,590) (122,111) (113,785) Provision for income taxes 885 821 2,316 1,785 Net loss $ (60,123) $ (58,411) $ (124,427) $ (115,570) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.26) $ (0.28) $ (0.55) $ (0.56) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 229,359 209,193 226,609 207,515 * Prior period information has been adjusted to reflect the adoption impact of ASC 606, which we adopted on February 1, 2018. (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue -- product $ 720 $ 358 $ 1,328 $ 755 Cost of revenue -- support subscription 2,929 2,245 5,613 4,019 Research and development 22,232 17,971 43,322 33,559 Sales and marketing 17,269 11,439 31,209 22,065 General and administrative 10,504 4,825 16,137 8,659 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 53,654 $ 36,838 $ 97,609 $ 69,057

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (As Adjusted*) (As Adjusted*) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (60,123) $ (58,411) $ (124,427) $ (115,570) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,173 15,175 33,590 30,000 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 6,434 — 7,889 — Stock-based compensation expense 53,654 36,838 97,609 69,057 Other (70) 346 82 797 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (46,436) (36,546) 707 25 Inventory (4,471) 5,618 (8,900) (10,487) Deferred commissions (5,424) (8,220) (4,155) (9,587) Prepaid expenses and other assets 23 3,758 11,134 (186) Accounts payable 667 4,183 (18,135) 201 Accrued compensation and other liabilities 22,423 21,201 (7,458) (2,993) Deferred revenue 24,634 15,867 39,144 24,251 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 8,484 (191) 27,080 (14,492) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (20,437) (17,331) (42,733) (30,100) Purchases of marketable securities (412,805) (39,382) (494,507) (95,358) Sales of marketable securities 3,131 28,145 13,585 33,529 Maturities of marketable securities 36,770 27,360 97,793 73,681 Net cash used in investing activities (393,341) (1,208) (425,862) (18,248) Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 19,453 4,536 29,067 6,793 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan — — 19,698 14,166 Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs — — 562,062 — Payment for purchase of capped calls — — (64,630) — Repurchase of common stock — — (20,000) — Net cash provided by financing activities 19,453 4,536 526,197 20,959 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (365,404) 3,137 127,415 (11,781) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 751,639 181,491 258,820 196,409 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 386,235 $ 184,628 $ 386,235 $ 184,628

* Prior period information has been adjusted to reflect the adoption impact of ASC 606 and ASU No. 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Restricted Cash, which we adopted on February 1, 2018.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited): Three Months Ended July 31, 2018 Three Months Ended July 31, 2017 (As Adjusted*) GAAP



results GAAP



gross



margin (a) Adjustment Non-



GAAP



results Non-



GAAP



gross



margin (b) GAAP



results GAAP



gross



margin (a) Adjustment Non-



GAAP



results Non-



GAAP



gross



margin (b) $ 720 (c) $ 358 (c) 36 (d) 8 (d) Gross profit -- product $ 162,875 67.5 % $ 756 $ 163,631 67.9 % $ 122,417 68.1 % $ 366 $ 122,783 68.3 % $ 2,929 (c) $ 2,245 (c) 137 (d) 87 (d) Gross profit -- support subscription $ 43,290 63.9 % $ 3,066 $ 46,356 68.4 % $ 25,802 57.3 % $ 2,332 $ 28,134 62.5 % $ 3,649 (c) $ 2,603 (c) 173 (d) 95 (d) Total gross profit $ 206,165 66.7 % $ 3,822 $ 209,987 68.0 % $ 148,219 66.0 % $ 2,698 $ 150,917 67.2 %

* Prior period information has been adjusted to reflect the adoption impact of ASC 606, which we adopted on February 1, 2018. (a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited): Three Months Ended July 31, 2018 Three Months Ended July 31, 2017 (As Adjusted*) GAAP results GAAP operating margin (a) Adjustment Non- GAAP results Non- GAAP operating margin (b) GAAP results GAAP operating margin (a) Adjustment Non- GAAP results Non- GAAP operating margin (b) $ 53,654 (c) $ 36,838 (c) 2,427 (d) 906 (d) Operating income (loss) $ (55,206) -17.9 % $ 56,081 $ 875 0.3 % $ (60,856) -27.1 % $ 37,744 $ (23,112) -10.3 % $ 53,654 (c) $ 36,838 (c) 2,427 (d) 906 (d) 6,434 (e) — Net income (loss) $ (60,123) $ 62,515 $ 2,392 $ (58,411) $ 37,744 $ (20,667) Net income (loss) per share --diluted $ (0.26) $ 0.01 $ (0.28) $ (0.10) Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation -- diluted 229,359 33,216 (f) 262,575 209,193 — 209,193

* Prior period information has been adjusted to reflect the adoption impact of ASC 606, which we adopted on February 1, 2018. (a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating income (loss) divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income (loss) divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate the amortization expense of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our convertible debt. (f) To include effect of dilutive securities (employee stock options, restricted stock units, and shares from employee stock purchase plans (ESPP)).

Reconciliation from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow and free cash flow without ESPP impact (in thousands except percentages, unaudited): Three Months Ended July 31, 2018 2017 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 8,484 $ (191) Less: purchases of property and equipment (20,437) (17,331) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ (11,953) $ (17,522) Adjust: ESPP impact (6,982) (4,964) Free cash flow without ESPP impact (non-GAAP) $ (18,935) $ (22,486) Free cash flow as % of revenue -3.9 % -7.8 % Free cash flow without ESPP impact as % of revenue -6.1 % -10.0 %

SOURCE Pure Storage

Related Links

http://www.purestorage.com

