Pure Storage Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended August 2, 2020.

"We had a solid quarter, reflecting Pure's unmatched technology leadership, simplicity, performance and extraordinary reliability that makes us the right decision during this time," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "Pure delivers the Modern Data Experience by providing dynamic storage, a cloud-like experience via APIs, shared services and flexible on-demand consumption. Looking forward, I am confident in our opportunity, long-term strategy and ability to reaccelerate growth upon exiting the global crisis."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue $403.7 million , up 2% year-over-year

, up 2% year-over-year Subscription services revenue $131.4 million , up 37% year-over-year

, up 37% year-over-year GAAP gross margin 68.0%; non-GAAP gross margin 69.8%

GAAP operating loss $(64.1) million ; non-GAAP operating income $11.2 million

; non-GAAP operating income Operating cash flow was $50.7 million , up $1.9 million year-over-year

, up year-over-year Free cash flow was $25.7 million , up $5.8 million year-over-year

, up year-over-year Total cash and investments of $1.3 billion

Deferred revenue of $724.8 million , up 2.6% quarter-over-quarter and 19.3% year-over-year

, up 2.6% quarter-over-quarter and 19.3% year-over-year Remaining performance obligations (RPO) of $956.4 million , up 4.9% quarter-over-quarter and 24.2% year-over-year

"Pure, with its channel partners, continues to deliver solid results during the global economic recession caused by COVID-19," said Kevan Krysler, CFO, Pure Storage. "We are particularly pleased with the sustained strong growth and momentum of our subscription services that offer customers a cloud-like experience with more flexibility and compelling total cost of ownership."

Second Quarter Company Highlights

Pure's second quarter delivered technology enhancements that support modern applications, multi-dimensional performance, differentiated consumption models and simplicity that make the Modern Data Experience a reality for customers.

Introducing the second generation FlashArray//C - Today we announced the second generation FlashArray//C, delivering even lower effective cost/GB, making it now substantially less expensive than competing legacy hybrid disk arrays. The industry's only all-QLC storage array, FlashArray//C features 24TB and 49TB QLC DirectFlash Modules and fully leverages the broad suite of efficiency and reliability features in FlashArray's Purity software. With FlashArray//C for capacity-oriented workloads, FlashArray//X for performance-centric workloads, and Cloud Block Store in the cloud, customers are able to consolidate tier 1, tier 2 and cloud workloads onto a single platform.

- Today we announced the second generation FlashArray//C, delivering even lower effective cost/GB, making it now substantially less expensive than competing legacy hybrid disk arrays. The industry's only all-QLC storage array, FlashArray//C features 24TB and 49TB QLC DirectFlash Modules and fully leverages the broad suite of efficiency and reliability features in FlashArray's Purity software. With FlashArray//C for capacity-oriented workloads, FlashArray//X for performance-centric workloads, and Cloud Block Store in the cloud, customers are able to consolidate tier 1, tier 2 and cloud workloads onto a single platform. Delivering rapid recovery at scale - In Q2, Pure announced a partnership with Cohesity to deliver an integrated data recovery solution, Pure FlashRecover™, Powered by Cohesity®. The solution provides all-flash data backup and recovery capabilities that enterprises require for restoring data rapidly in the face of a disaster or ransomware attack. The companies joined forces to develop this solution based on strong demand from their customers to ensure they will always have fast access to their data.

- In Q2, Pure announced a partnership with Cohesity to deliver an integrated data recovery solution, Pure FlashRecover™, Powered by Cohesity®. The solution provides all-flash data backup and recovery capabilities that enterprises require for restoring data rapidly in the face of a disaster or ransomware attack. The companies joined forces to develop this solution based on strong demand from their customers to ensure they will always have fast access to their data. Strong subscription services momentum - Pure's subscription services saw continued strength and execution with 37% year-over-year growth from existing and new customers. In Q2, Arrow Energy, BidFX, Dizzion Managed Desktop as-a-Service, Lafayette General Hospital and Telstra joined the rapidly growing list of existing Pure as-a-Service customers such as CDK Global and Options IT.

Additionally, the Pure Good Foundation, which has had a substantial impact on communities around the globe, celebrates its fifth anniversary this month. Through its philanthropic efforts and hands-on volunteerism, Pure employees engaged in more than 8,000 volunteer activities over the last five years.

Guidance

Through the first half of the year Pure has delivered solid results through execution, focus, and operating discipline. The core fundamentals of Pure's business are strong, however, the significant global economic contraction caused by COVID-19 continues to create variability. Therefore, consistent with the prior quarter Pure is not providing formal guidance.

Pure's current view of fiscal Q3 outcomes, which should not be viewed as guidance, is that total revenue will be approximately flat sequentially. In Q3, we expect recurring revenue and sales of our Evergreen and unified subscription services will continue to show strong growth. The company continues to exercise solid operating discipline throughout the organization and estimates that operating margin during Q3 will be slightly below break even, near negative 2%.

Conference Call Information

Pure will host a teleconference to discuss the second quarter fiscal 2021 results at 2:00 p.m. PT on August 25, 2020. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com. Pure will also post its supplemental earnings presentation and prepared conference call remarks to the Investor Relations website in advance of the call for reference. A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international callers with passcode 6089753.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition: Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage.

Upcoming Event:

Pure will be presenting at the Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference on September 15th , at 9:30 a.m. PT . The presentation from the event will be webcast live and all information will be available on the Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to future period outcomes, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business operations, liquidity and capital resources, employees, customers, supply chain, financial results and the economy, our expectations regarding product and technology differentiation, including our new offerings, strategy and adoption of subscription services, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 2, 2020. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of August 25, 2020, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow and free cash flow as a percentage of revenue.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired company, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, restructuring activities, and expenses directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited)





At the End of



Second Quarter of

Fiscal 2021

Fiscal 2020









Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 355,601



$ 362,635

Marketable securities

937,514



936,518

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $587 and $542

366,698



458,643

Inventory

36,363



38,518

Deferred commissions, current

39,507



37,148

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

76,701



56,930

Total current assets

1,812,384



1,890,392

Property and equipment, net

145,126



122,740

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

121,576



112,854

Deferred commissions, non-current

105,180



102,056

Intangible assets, net

52,855



58,257

Goodwill

37,584



37,584

Restricted cash

15,287



15,287

Other assets, non-current

31,620



25,034

Total assets

$ 2,321,612



$ 2,364,204

Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 56,366



$ 77,651

Accrued compensation and benefits

96,438



106,592

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

46,818



47,223

Operating lease liabilities, current

29,517



27,264

Deferred revenue, current

378,072



356,011

Total current liabilities

607,211



614,741

Convertible senior notes, net

491,132



477,007

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

109,606



92,977

Deferred revenue, non-current

346,679



341,277

Other liabilities, non-current

20,878



8,084

Total liabilities

1,575,506



1,534,086

Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and additional paid-in capital

2,172,418



2,107,605

Accumulated other comprehensive income

12,185



5,449

Accumulated deficit

(1,438,497)



(1,282,936)

Total stockholders' equity

746,106



830,118

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,321,612



$ 2,364,204



PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



Second Quarter of Fiscal

First Two Quarters of Fiscal

2021

2020

2021

2020















Revenue:













Product $ 272,309



$ 300,128



$ 519,248



$ 538,869

Subscription services 131,414



96,199



251,594



184,158

Total revenue 403,723



396,327



770,842



723,027

Cost of revenue:













Product (1) 84,731



92,870



154,016



169,462

Subscription services(1) 44,266



35,138



85,275



68,859

Total cost of revenue 128,997



128,008



239,291



238,321

Gross profit 274,726



268,319



531,551



484,706

Operating expenses:













Research and development (1) 114,652



107,020



227,098



212,095

Sales and marketing (1) 171,434



186,188



344,867



352,814

General and administrative (1) 44,471



40,016



85,596



82,126

Restructuring and other (2) 8,288



—



22,990



—

Total operating expenses 338,845



333,224



680,551



647,035

Loss from operations (64,119)



(64,905)



(149,000)



(162,329)

Other income (expense), net 1,603



(652)



(1,813)



(2,468)

Loss before provision for income taxes (62,516)



(65,557)



(150,813)



(164,797)

Income tax provision 2,451



461



4,748



1,557

Net loss $ (64,967)



$ (66,018)



$ (155,561)



$ (166,354)

















Net loss per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.25)



$ (0.26)



$ (0.59)



$ (0.67)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net

loss per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic and diluted 264,799



251,298



263,867



248,336







(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:



































Cost of revenue -- product $ 990



$ 954



$ 1,986



$ 1,931

Cost of revenue -- subscription services 3,686



3,633



7,078



7,584

Research and development 29,839



29,108



58,550



57,353

Sales and marketing 16,848



16,055



33,120



34,369

General and administrative 10,089



8,654



19,412



19,324

Total stock-based compensation expense $ 61,452



$ 58,404



$ 120,146



$ 120,561





(2) Includes expenses related to restructuring and incremental expenses directly related to COVID-19

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)



Second Quarter of Fiscal

First Two Quarters of Fiscal

2021

2020

2021

2020















Cash flows from operating activities













Net loss $ (64,967)



$ (66,018)



$ (155,561)



$ (166,354)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 16,464



22,531



31,597



43,591

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 7,189



6,800



14,125



13,290

Stock-based compensation expense 61,452



58,404



120,146



120,561

Impairment of long-lived assets 7,505



—



7,505



—

Other 267



1,138



1,972



327

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:













Accounts receivable, net (17,545)



(40,746)



91,896



26,553

Inventory 3,105



8,875



1,735



6,852

Deferred commissions (2,324)



(5,311)



(5,483)



(3,595)

Prepaid expenses and other assets (20,091)



6,663



(26,389)



(635)

Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,475



7,229



14,181



13,438

Accounts payable (6,796)



(5,020)



(21,090)



(30,827)

Accrued compensation and other liabilities 46,426



18,289



(3,217)



(25,704)

Operating lease liabilities (6,145)



(7,049)



(13,071)



(13,083)

Deferred revenue 18,691



43,032



27,463



71,045

Net cash provided by operating activities 50,706



48,817



85,809



55,459

Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment (24,994)



(28,933)



(48,776)



(53,229)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired —



—



—



(47,881)

Purchase of intangible assets —



(9,000)



—



(9,000)

Purchases of marketable securities (193,076)



(175,638)



(291,237)



(488,497)

Sales of marketable securities 73,694



38,024



91,351



60,368

Maturities of marketable securities 110,799



106,617



206,174



270,756

Net cash used in investing activities (33,577)



(68,930)



(42,488)



(267,483)

Cash flows from financing activities













Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 12,383



2,499



21,658



19,260

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan —



—



16,021



32,042

Proceeds from borrowing —



—



4,950



—

Repayment of debt assumed from acquisition —



—



—



(11,555)

Tax withholding on vesting of restricted stock (1,467)



(1,501)



(2,841)



(7,173)

Repurchases of common stock (20,024)



—



(90,143)



—

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (9,108)



998



(50,355)



32,574

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,021



(19,115)



(7,034)



(179,450)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 362,867



303,478



377,922



463,813

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 370,888



$ 284,363



$ 370,888



$ 284,363



Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):





Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020



GAAP

results

GAAP

gross

margin (a)

Adjustment





Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)

GAAP

results

GAAP

gross

margin (a)

Adjustment





Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)





























































$ 990



(c)

















$ 954



(c)



















15



(d)

















27



(d)



















297



(e)











































2,003



(f)

















1,971



(f)







Gross profit --

product

$ 187,578



68.9 %

$ 3,305







$ 190,883



70.1 %

$ 207,258



69.1 %

$ 2,952







$ 210,210



70.0 %





























































$ 3,686



(c)

















$ 3,633



(c)



















47



(d)

















98



(d)







Gross profit --

subscription

services

$ 87,148



66.3 %

$ 3,733







$ 90,881



69.2 %

$ 61,061



63.5 %

$ 3,731







$ 64,792



67.4 %





























































$ 4,676



(c)

















$ 4,587



(c)



















62



(d)

















125



(d)



















297



(e)











































2,003



(f)

















1,971



(f)







Total gross profit

$ 274,726



68.0 %

$ 7,038







$ 281,764



69.8 %

$ 268,319



67.7 %

$ 6,683







$ 275,002



69.4 %

(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(e) To eliminate hazard pay premiums directly related to COVID-19 pandemic.

(f) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):



Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020

GAAP

results

GAAP

operating

margin (a)

Adjustment





Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)

GAAP

results

GAAP

operating

margin (a)

Adjustment

Non-

GAAP

results

Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)





















































$ 61,452



(c)

















$ 56,460

(c)















2,009



(d)

















1,944

(d)















1,259



(e)

















1,355

(e)















306



(f)





































8,279



(g)





































2,003



(h)

















1,971

(h)





Operating Income (loss) $ (64,119)



-15.9 %

$ 75,308







$ 11,189



2.8 %

$ (64,905)



-16.4 %

$ 61,730



$ (3,175)



-0.8 %





















































$ 61,452



(c)

















$ 56,460

(c)















2,009



(d)

















1,944

(d)















1,259



(e)

















1,355

(e)















306



(f)





































8,279



(g)





































2,003



(h)

















1,971

(h)















7,189



(i)

















6,801

(i)





Net income (loss) $ (64,967)







$ 82,497







$ 17,530







$ (66,018)







$ 68,531



$ 2,513

















































Net income (loss) per share -- basic and diluted $ (0.25)















$ 0.06







$ (0.26)











$ 0.01



























































Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation -- basic and diluted 264,799







17,698



(j)

282,497







251,298







19,550

(j) 270,848















































































(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating loss divided by revenue.

(b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating loss divided by revenue.

(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.

(e) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(f) To eliminate hazard pay premiums directly related to COVID-19 pandemic.

(g) To eliminate restructuring expenses related to (1) impairment of long-lived assets associated with the cease-use of certain facilities and (2) workforce reduction.

(h) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

(i) To eliminate amortization expense of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our convertible debt.

(j) To include effect of dilutive securities (employee stock options, restricted stock, and shares from employee stock purchase plan).

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



Second Quarter of Fiscal

Change

2021

2020

$ Net cash provided by operating activities $ 50,706



$ 48,817



$ 1,889

Less: purchases of property and equipment (24,994)



(28,933)



3,939

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 25,712



$ 19,884



$ 5,828













Free cash flow as % of revenue 6.4 %

5.0 %





SOURCE Pure Storage

