Pure Storage Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Q2 revenue growth of 30% year-over-year, record Q2 operating profit
Subscription services ARR $955 million, up 31% year-over-year
Raised FY23 revenue outlook to $2.75 billion
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended August 7, 2022.
"Pure saw continued growth and solid market share gains as our expanding portfolio of industry leading products and services are recognized and embraced by more and more enterprises around the world," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "Customers struggling with their ability to manage their exploding volumes of data look to Pure for simple, automated solutions."
Second Quarter Financial Highlights
- Revenue $646.8 million, up 30% year-over-year
- Subscription services revenue $232.2 million, up 35% year-over-year
- Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $955.3 million, up 31% year-over-year
- Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) $1.5 billion, up 25% year-over-year
- GAAP gross margin 68.6%; non-GAAP gross margin 70.4%
- GAAP operating income $14.4 million; non-GAAP operating income $106.0 million
- GAAP operating margin 2.2%; non-GAAP operating margin 16.4%
- Operating cash flow $159.4 million; free cash flow $134.2 million
- Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $1.4 billion
- Returned approximately $61 million in Q2 to stockholders, repurchased 2.4 million shares
"We are pleased to again deliver strong revenue growth and profitability in Q2," said Kevan Krysler, CFO, Pure Storage. "We are helping our customers navigate a dynamic and challenging environment as we continue our track record of delivering highly performant solutions within our normal lead times, requiring less energy and space than other data storage alternatives."
Second Quarter Company Highlights
- Market-Leading Portfolio Innovation: Pure introduced the new FlashBlade//S family of products, built with a modular architecture that shares components with Pure's industry leading FlashArray. The highly flexible, all-QLC system combines performance and cost effectiveness to address the demands of unstructured data and modern application growth. Pure also delivered AIRI//S, the next generation of its complete AI-ready infrastructure developed with NVIDIA.
- Expanded Storage Flexibility and as-a-Service Offerings: Pure advanced its portfolio of Evergreen offerings, including the new fleet-level Evergreen//Flex, extending leadership in Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) while supporting customers where they are in their journey to embracing flexible delivery models.
- General Availability of Pure Fusion: Pure Fusion enables enterprises and MSPs to automate and orchestrate their data storage environment and offer storage services to customers and developers through APIs, dramatically accelerating developer workflow.
- Kubernetes Leadership Recognition: Portworx was named a leader and outperformer in the GigaOm Radar Reports for Enterprise Kubernetes Storage and Cloud-Native Kubernetes Data Storage for the third consecutive year. Additionally, in Q2, Portworx Data Services (PDS) became generally available and the company introduced portfolio advancements to its suite of Portworx offerings.
Third Quarter and FY23 Guidance
|
Q3 FY23
|
FY23
|
Revenue
|
Approx. $670 Million
|
Approx. $2.75 Billion
|
Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
$85 Million
|
$390 Million
|
Non-GAAP Operating Margin
|
Approx. 12.7%
|
Approx. 14%
These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.
----
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.
Analyst Recognition
Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays
Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to future period financial results, our sustainable growth strategy, our continued momentum and growth potential, particularly within our enterprise customer segment, our sustainability goals and benefits, the timing and magnitude of large customer orders, the potential for supply chain disruptions, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business operations, liquidity and capital resources, employees, customers, inflation, financial results and the economy, demand for our products and subscription services, including Evergreen//One, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, new customer acquisition, the continued success of the Portworx technology, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 6, 2022. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of August 31, 2022, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.
Key Business Metric
Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to total annualized contract value of all active subscription agreements on the last day of the quarter, plus on-demand revenue for the quarter multiplied by four.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired companies, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to long-term debt, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, and costs associated with the exit of certain operations that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.
|
PURE STORAGE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
At the End of
|
Second Quarter of
|
Fiscal 2022
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 652,567
|
$ 466,199
|
Marketable securities
|
709,889
|
947,073
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,077 and $945
|
402,007
|
542,144
|
Inventory
|
52,265
|
38,942
|
Deferred commissions, current
|
70,918
|
81,589
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
133,360
|
116,232
|
Total current assets
|
2,021,006
|
2,192,179
|
Property and equipment, net
|
219,559
|
195,282
|
Operating lease right-of-use-assets
|
172,392
|
111,763
|
Deferred commissions, non-current
|
164,763
|
164,718
|
Intangible assets, net
|
57,537
|
62,646
|
Goodwill
|
361,427
|
358,736
|
Restricted cash
|
10,544
|
10,544
|
Other assets, non-current
|
42,631
|
39,447
|
Total assets
|
$ 3,049,859
|
$ 3,135,315
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 64,005
|
$ 70,704
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
150,924
|
205,431
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
93,752
|
78,511
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
33,872
|
35,098
|
Deferred revenue, current
|
609,549
|
562,576
|
Debt, current
|
573,205
|
—
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,525,307
|
952,320
|
Long-term debt
|
—
|
786,779
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
150,711
|
93,479
|
Deferred revenue, non-current
|
569,142
|
517,296
|
Other liabilities, non-current
|
43,341
|
31,105
|
Total liabilities
|
2,288,501
|
2,380,979
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
|
2,392,203
|
2,470,972
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(20,099)
|
(8,365)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(1,610,746)
|
(1,708,271)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
761,358
|
754,336
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 3,049,859
|
$ 3,135,315
|
PURE STORAGE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
|
Second Quarter of Fiscal
|
First Two Quarters of Fiscal
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Revenue:
|
Product
|
$ 414,603
|
$ 324,935
|
$ 815,764
|
$ 574,823
|
Subscription services
|
232,169
|
171,896
|
451,413
|
334,715
|
Total revenue
|
646,772
|
496,831
|
1,267,177
|
909,538
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Product (1)
|
134,292
|
101,150
|
259,776
|
180,214
|
Subscription services(1)
|
68,912
|
55,654
|
137,407
|
107,431
|
Total cost of revenue
|
203,204
|
156,804
|
397,183
|
287,645
|
Gross profit
|
443,568
|
340,027
|
869,994
|
621,893
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development (1)
|
165,690
|
140,107
|
326,963
|
271,488
|
Sales and marketing (1)
|
206,836
|
190,386
|
424,989
|
373,882
|
General and administrative (1)
|
56,679
|
43,464
|
108,246
|
86,610
|
Total operating expenses
|
429,205
|
373,957
|
860,198
|
731,980
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
14,363
|
(33,930)
|
9,796
|
(110,087)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
585
|
(7,410)
|
(5,596)
|
(12,137)
|
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|
14,948
|
(41,340)
|
4,200
|
(122,224)
|
Income tax provision
|
4,026
|
3,925
|
4,813
|
7,247
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 10,922
|
$ (45,265)
|
$ (613)
|
$ (129,471)
|
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
|
$ 0.04
|
$ (0.16)
|
$ (0.00)
|
$ (0.46)
|
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|
$ 0.03
|
$ (0.16)
|
$ (0.00)
|
$ (0.46)
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share
|
297,475
|
283,931
|
296,659
|
282,147
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share
|
312,720
|
283,931
|
296,659
|
282,147
|
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
|
Cost of revenue -- product
|
$ 2,607
|
$ 1,566
|
$ 4,470
|
$ 2,913
|
Cost of revenue -- subscription services
|
5,808
|
5,137
|
11,164
|
9,543
|
Research and development
|
41,575
|
35,125
|
78,092
|
65,546
|
Sales and marketing
|
17,954
|
18,358
|
36,299
|
35,166
|
General and administrative
|
15,620
|
10,243
|
28,110
|
18,595
|
Total stock-based compensation expense
|
$ 83,564
|
$ 70,429
|
$ 158,135
|
$ 131,763
|
PURE STORAGE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
Second Quarter of Fiscal
|
First Two Quarters of Fiscal
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 10,922
|
$ (45,265)
|
$ (613)
|
$ (129,471)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
23,886
|
19,273
|
46,549
|
38,099
|
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
|
802
|
7,751
|
1,603
|
15,154
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
83,564
|
70,429
|
158,135
|
131,763
|
Other
|
1,282
|
3,895
|
1,428
|
6,516
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
(56,122)
|
(30,874)
|
140,007
|
102,506
|
Inventory
|
(10,793)
|
266
|
(12,492)
|
(3,242)
|
Deferred commissions
|
(4,683)
|
(10,090)
|
10,626
|
(8,041)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(3,821)
|
5,452
|
(15,563)
|
(24,955)
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
9,071
|
7,237
|
16,820
|
14,818
|
Accounts payable
|
890
|
15,087
|
(6,529)
|
(9,267)
|
Accrued compensation and other liabilities
|
51,139
|
43,885
|
(37,824)
|
(40,952)
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(12,962)
|
(7,308)
|
(21,442)
|
(14,205)
|
Deferred revenue
|
66,205
|
43,654
|
98,807
|
66,117
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
159,380
|
123,392
|
379,512
|
144,840
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Purchases of property and equipment(1)
|
(25,184)
|
(27,670)
|
(57,994)
|
(55,499)
|
Acquisition, net of cash acquired
|
(1,989)
|
—
|
(1,989)
|
—
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
—
|
(145,808)
|
(17,251)
|
(317,371)
|
Sales of marketable securities
|
—
|
28,501
|
—
|
114,038
|
Maturities of marketable securities
|
124,818
|
104,030
|
240,993
|
169,770
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
97,645
|
(40,947)
|
163,759
|
(89,062)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Net proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
3,859
|
3,147
|
15,264
|
11,163
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
|
—
|
—
|
19,396
|
17,726
|
Principal payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations
|
(182)
|
(261)
|
(251,577)
|
(605)
|
Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards
|
(2,793)
|
(1,514)
|
(12,987)
|
(6,564)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
(60,579)
|
(44,373)
|
(126,999)
|
(74,393)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(59,695)
|
(43,001)
|
(356,903)
|
(52,673)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
197,330
|
39,444
|
186,368
|
3,105
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
465,781
|
311,352
|
476,743
|
347,691
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$ 663,111
|
$ 350,796
|
$ 663,111
|
$ 350,796
|
(1)
|
Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $3.9 million and $2.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022 and $6.8 million and $3.8 million for the first two quarters of fiscal 2023 and 2022.
Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures
The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):
|
Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023
|
Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022
|
GAAP
results
|
GAAP
gross
margin (a)
|
Adjustment
|
Non-
GAAP
results
|
Non-
GAAP
gross
margin (b)
|
GAAP
results
|
GAAP
gross
margin (a)
|
Adjustment
|
Non-
GAAP
results
|
Non-
GAAP
gross
margin (b)
|
$ 2,607
|
(c)
|
$ 1,566
|
(c)
|
64
|
(d)
|
63
|
(d)
|
3,252
|
(e)
|
3,067
|
(e)
|
Gross profit --product
|
$ 280,311
|
67.6 %
|
$ 5,923
|
$ 286,234
|
69.0 %
|
$ 223,785
|
68.9 %
|
$ 4,696
|
$ 228,481
|
70.3 %
|
$ 5,808
|
(c)
|
$ 5,137
|
(c)
|
265
|
(d)
|
196
|
(d)
|
24
|
(f)
|
24
|
(f)
|
Gross profit --
|
$ 163,257
|
70.3 %
|
$ 6,097
|
$ 169,354
|
72.9 %
|
$ 116,242
|
67.6 %
|
$ 5,357
|
$ 121,599
|
70.7 %
|
$ 8,415
|
(c)
|
$ 6,703
|
(c)
|
329
|
(d)
|
259
|
(d)
|
3,252
|
(e)
|
3,067
|
(e)
|
24
|
(f)
|
24
|
(f)
|
Total gross profit
|
$ 443,568
|
68.6 %
|
$ 12,020
|
$ 455,588
|
70.4 %
|
$ 340,027
|
68.4 %
|
$ 10,053
|
$ 350,080
|
70.5 %
|
(a)
|
GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.
|
(b)
|
Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.
|
(c)
|
To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.
|
(d)
|
To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.
|
(e)
|
To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.
|
(f)
|
To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.
The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):
|
Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023
|
Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022
|
GAAP
results
|
GAAP
operating
margin (a)
|
Adjustment
|
Non-
GAAP
results
|
Non-
GAAP
operating
margin (b)
|
GAAP
results
|
GAAP
operating
margin (a)
|
Adjustment
|
Non-
GAAP
results
|
Non-
GAAP
operating
margin (b)
|
$ 83,564
|
(c)
|
$ 70,429
|
(c)
|
1,780
|
(d)
|
4,229
|
(d)
|
2,518
|
(e)
|
2,081
|
(e)
|
3,785
|
(f)
|
3,600
|
(f)
|
—
|
171
|
(g)
|
Operating Income (loss)
|
$ 14,363
|
2.2 %
|
$ 91,647
|
$ 106,010
|
16.4 %
|
$ (33,930)
|
-6.8 %
|
$ 80,510
|
$ 46,580
|
9.4 %
|
$ 83,564
|
(c)
|
$ 70,429
|
(c)
|
1,780
|
(d)
|
4,229
|
(d)
|
2,518
|
(e)
|
2,081
|
(e)
|
3,785
|
(f)
|
3,600
|
(f)
|
—
|
171
|
(g)
|
802
|
(h)
|
7,751
|
(h)
|
(1,767)
|
(i)
|
—
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 10,922
|
$ 90,682
|
$ 101,604
|
$ (45,265)
|
$ 88,261
|
$ 42,996
|
Net income
|
$ 0.03
|
$ 0.32
|
$ (0.16)
|
$ 0.14
|
Weighted-average
|
312,720
|
—
|
312,720
|
283,931
|
16,286
|
(j)
|
300,217
|
(a)
|
GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating income (loss) divided by revenue.
|
(b)
|
Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue.
|
(c)
|
To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.
|
(d)
|
To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.
|
(e)
|
To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.
|
(f)
|
To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.
|
(g)
|
To eliminate acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses.
|
(h)
|
To eliminate amortization expense of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our long-term debt.
|
(i)
|
To eliminate net gain from legal settlements in connection with facilities abandoned in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
|
(j)
|
To include effect of dilutive securities (employee stock options, restricted stock, and shares from employee stock purchase plan).
Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):
|
Second Quarter of Fiscal
|
2023
|
2022
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 159,380
|
$ 123,392
|
Less: purchases of property and equipment(1)
|
(25,184)
|
(27,670)
|
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|
$ 134,196
|
$ 95,722
|
(1)
|
Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $3.9 million and $2.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022.
