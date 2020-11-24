Pure Storage Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended November 1, 2020.

"Our strategy and vision to deliver hybrid and multi-cloud data services is exciting the industry, our customers and developers alike," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO of Pure Storage. "Pure made bold moves in the quarter to deliver on our strategy with the acquisition of Portworx and the addition of Dominick Delfino to lead our sales organization."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue $410.6 million , down 4% year-over-year

, down 4% year-over-year Subscription services revenue $136.1 million , up 29% year-over-year

, up 29% year-over-year GAAP gross margin 67.3%; non-GAAP gross margin 69.1%

GAAP operating loss $(65.2) million ; non-GAAP operating income $3.4 million

; non-GAAP operating income Operating cash flow was $32.8 million

Free cash flow was $7.9 million

Total cash and investments of $1.2 billion

Deferred revenue $762.8 million , up 19% year-over-year

, up 19% year-over-year Remaining performance obligations (RPO) exceeding $1.0 billion , up 25% year-over-year

"We are pleased with our financial performance and execution during the quarter which slightly exceeded our expectations at the beginning of the quarter," said Kevan Krysler, CFO of Pure Storage. "Key highlights include consecutive quarters of strong sales of our Subscription Services, and record sales during a quarter for our FlashBlade and FlashArray//C solutions."

Third Quarter Company Highlights

Pure continued setting the pace in the industry by changing expectations for data and storage management. The technology momentum in Q3 across the portfolio includes:

Subscription Services momentum - Pure's Subscription Services, including Evergreen and unified Pure as-a-Service offerings, grew 29% year-over-year. Selecting Pure as-a-Service in Q3, leading organizations, including ME Bank in Australia and The University of Texas Health Science Center, recognize the flexibility and choice that these offerings provide. Our unified subscription, Pure-as-a-Service, which includes Cloud Block Store, enables customers to subscribe to storage in their data center and the cloud, paying for only what they consume, making migration to the public cloud possible at any time without worrying about stranded assets.

- Pure's Subscription Services, including Evergreen and unified Pure as-a-Service offerings, grew 29% year-over-year. Selecting Pure as-a-Service in Q3, leading organizations, including ME Bank in and The Health Science Center, recognize the flexibility and choice that these offerings provide. Our unified subscription, Pure-as-a-Service, which includes Cloud Block Store, enables customers to subscribe to storage in their data center and the cloud, paying for only what they consume, making migration to the public cloud possible at any time without worrying about stranded assets. Advancing Pure as-a-Service offerings - Today marks another milestone and industry first for the Pure as-a-Service offering with the announcement of the Pure Service Catalog, which includes a number of new service tiers. The new service tiers deliver increased transparency and flexibility for customers, allowing them to choose the right storage service level for each workload. Pure is also making Pure as-a-Service more accessible by offering lower cost service tiers.

- Today marks another milestone and industry first for the Pure as-a-Service offering with the announcement of the Pure Service Catalog, which includes a number of new service tiers. The new service tiers deliver increased transparency and flexibility for customers, allowing them to choose the right storage service level for each workload. Pure is also making Pure as-a-Service more accessible by offering lower cost service tiers. Acquisition of Portworx, market leader in Kubernetes storage - In Q3, Pure acquired Portworx, the leading Kubernetes data services platform that enterprises trust to run mission-critical applications in containers in production. By combining Portworx with Pure's industry-leading data platforms and Pure Service Orchestrator software, Pure provides a comprehensive suite of data services that can be deployed in-cloud, on bare metal, or on enterprise arrays, all natively orchestrated in Kubernetes.

- In Q3, Pure acquired Portworx, the leading Kubernetes data services platform that enterprises trust to run mission-critical applications in containers in production. By combining Portworx with Pure's industry-leading data platforms and Pure Service Orchestrator software, Pure provides a comprehensive suite of data services that can be deployed in-cloud, on bare metal, or on enterprise arrays, all natively orchestrated in Kubernetes. FlashArray//C Momentum - FlashArray//C, well into its second generation, continues to grow at an accelerated pace and this month, received the Best of Show Award at the Flash Memory Summit for Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology. The performance and financial efficiencies delivered by FlashArray//C enable customers to reduce the cost of running capacity-oriented workloads so significantly it eliminates the need for hybrid disk arrays.

- FlashArray//C, well into its second generation, continues to grow at an accelerated pace and this month, received the Best of Show Award at the Flash Memory Summit for Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology. The performance and financial efficiencies delivered by FlashArray//C enable customers to reduce the cost of running capacity-oriented workloads so significantly it eliminates the need for hybrid disk arrays. Strong FlashBlade momentum and AWS Outposts Designation - FlashBlade's unified fast file and object capabilities to consolidate and modernize unstructured data across a number of use cases including technical computing, analytics, backup and rapid restore is validated by strong customer momentum this quarter. Customers such as The First National Bankers Bank, Louisiana Office of Technology Services and Sinai Health System demonstrate that FlashBlade continues to be the leading choice to enable rapid recovery and defend against ransomware. Also in Q3, FlashBlade achieved the AWS Outposts Ready designation, delivering a hybrid cloud solution with all-flash performance, cloud scalability, and operational simplicity to accelerate modern applications and break down IT silos.

Guidance

Consistent with the prior quarter, Pure is sharing its internal expectations of Q4 business outlook, but will not provide formal guidance due to the resurgence and continued uncertainty of COVID-19.

Pure's current internal view of fiscal Q4 outcomes, which should not be viewed as guidance, is that total revenue for Q4 will be $480 million, a decline of two percent year-over-year. With the current view of revenue, Pure believes non-GAAP operating profit will be approximately $26 million in Q4.

Conference Call Information

Pure will host a teleconference to discuss the third quarter fiscal 2021 results at 2:00 p.m. PT on November 24, 2020. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com. Pure will also post its supplemental earnings presentation and prepared conference call remarks to the Investor Relations website in advance of the call for reference. A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at (855) 859-2056 (or 404-537-3406 for international callers) with passcode 2343447.

Upcoming IR Events

Pure will be presenting at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Virtual Conference on November 30 at 10:40 a.m. PT .

at . Wells Fargo Technology, Media and Telecom Virtual Summit on December 2 at 9:00 a.m. PT .

at . Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference on December 9 at 1:00 p.m. PT .

The presentations from these events will be webcast live, and all information will be available on the Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a Modern Data Experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition: Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to future period outcomes, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business operations, liquidity and capital resources, employees, customers, supply chain, financial results and the economy, our expectations regarding product and technology differentiation, including our new offerings, strategy and adoption of subscription services, the impact of the Portworx acquisition and technology, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 2, 2020. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of November 24, 2020, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow and free cash flow as a percentage of revenue.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired companies, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, restructuring activities, and expenses directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP operating profit for Q4 above also excludes the expenses and expenditures consistent with the non-GAAP financial measures described above. Non-GAAP operating profit is not reconciled to GAAP operating profit as the items that impact this measure are not within our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, unaudited)





At the End of



Third Quarter of

Fiscal 2021

Fiscal 2020









Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 263,702



$ 362,635

Marketable securities

937,718



936,518

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $558 and $542

378,193



458,643

Inventory

43,152



38,518

Deferred commissions, current

42,728



37,148

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

77,813



56,930

Total current assets

1,743,306



1,890,392

Property and equipment, net

158,200



122,740

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

137,856



112,854

Deferred commissions, non-current

109,361



102,056

Intangible assets, net

81,075



58,257

Goodwill

360,997



37,584

Restricted cash

11,349



15,287

Other assets, non-current

50,851



25,034

Total assets

$ 2,652,995



$ 2,364,204

Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 89,369



$ 77,651

Accrued compensation and benefits

83,163



106,592

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

47,939



47,223

Operating lease liabilities, current

30,902



27,264

Deferred revenue, current

408,086



356,011

Total current liabilities

659,459



614,741

Long-term debt

748,422



477,007

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

124,382



92,977

Deferred revenue, non-current

354,678



341,277

Other liabilities, non-current

30,973



8,084

Total liabilities

1,917,914



1,534,086

Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and additional paid-in capital

2,238,741



2,107,605

Accumulated other comprehensive income

9,059



5,449

Accumulated deficit

(1,512,719)



(1,282,936)

Total stockholders' equity

735,081



830,118

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,652,995



$ 2,364,204



PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



Third Quarter of Fiscal

First Three Quarters of Fiscal

2021

2020

2021

2020















Revenue:













Product $ 274,470



$ 323,268



$ 793,718



$ 862,137

Subscription services 136,149



105,141



387,743



289,299

Total revenue 410,619



428,409



1,181,461



1,151,436

Cost of revenue:













Product (1) 86,661



89,998



240,677



259,460

Subscription services(1) 47,442



37,773



132,717



106,632

Total cost of revenue 134,103



127,771



373,394



366,092

Gross profit 276,516



300,638



808,067



785,344

Operating expenses:













Research and development (1) 122,981



106,663



350,079



318,758

Sales and marketing (1) 172,282



184,819



517,149



537,633

General and administrative (1) 46,467



37,416



132,063



119,542

Restructuring and other (2) —



—



22,990



—

Total operating expenses 341,730



328,898



1,022,281



975,933

Loss from operations (65,214)



(28,260)



(214,214)



(190,589)

Other income (expense), net (4,887)



9



(6,700)



(2,459)

Loss before provision for income taxes (70,101)



(28,251)



(220,914)



(193,048)

Income tax provision 4,121



1,731



8,869



3,288

Net loss $ (74,222)



$ (29,982)



$ (229,783)



$ (196,336)

















Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.28)



$ (0.12)



$ (0.87)



$ (0.78)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 269,144



255,047



265,626



250,618



(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:















Cost of revenue -- product $ 1,027



$ 912



$ 3,013



$ 2,843

Cost of revenue -- subscription services 3,883



3,517



10,961



11,101

Research and development 29,220



27,827



87,770



85,180

Sales and marketing 14,898



16,802



48,018



51,171

General and administrative 10,581



5,171



29,993



24,495

Total stock-based compensation expense $ 59,609



$ 54,229



$ 179,755



$ 174,790



(2) Includes expenses related to restructuring and incremental expenses directly related to COVID-19

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)









Third Quarter of Fiscal

First Three Quarters of Fiscal

2021

2020

2021

2020















Cash flows from operating activities













Net loss $ (74,222)



$ (29,982)



$ (229,783)



$ (196,336)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 18,214



23,194



49,811



66,785

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 7,400



6,896



21,525



20,186

Stock-based compensation expense 59,609



54,229



179,755



174,790

Impairment of long-lived assets —



—



7,505



—

Other 2,139



(810)



4,111



(483)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:













Accounts receivable, net (8,676)



(9,474)



83,220



17,079

Inventory (6,459)



(4,130)



(4,724)



2,722

Deferred commissions (7,402)



(4,563)



(12,885)



(8,158)

Prepaid expenses and other assets (11,217)



2,099



(37,606)



1,464

Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,253



6,524



21,434



19,962

Accounts payable 29,656



(4,417)



8,566



(35,244)

Accrued compensation and other liabilities (6,520)



(5,307)



(9,737)



(31,011)

Operating lease liabilities (7,373)



(5,937)



(20,444)



(19,020)

Deferred revenue 30,397



35,935



57,860



106,980

Net cash provided by operating activities 32,799



64,257



118,608



119,716

Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment (24,867)



(20,977)



(73,643)



(74,206)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (339,806)



(3,713)



(339,806)



(51,594)

Purchase of intangible assets —



—



—



(9,000)

Purchase of strategic investment (5,000)



—



(5,000)



—

Purchases of marketable securities (163,154)



(151,527)



(454,391)



(640,024)

Sales of marketable securities 40,856



56,150



132,207



116,518

Maturities of marketable securities 118,606



74,901



324,780



345,657

Net cash used in investing activities (373,365)



(45,166)



(415,853)



(312,649)

Cash flows from financing activities













Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,019



6,544



25,677



25,804

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 16,418



11,249



32,439



43,291

Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs 246,942



—



251,892



—

Repayment of debt assumed from acquisition —



—



—



(11,555)

Tax withholding on vesting of restricted stock (1,239)



(1,614)



(4,080)



(8,787)

Repurchases of common stock (21,411)



—



(111,554)



—

Net cash provided by financing activities 244,729



16,179



194,374



48,753

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (95,837)



35,270



(102,871)



(144,180)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 370,888



284,363



377,922



463,813

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 275,051



$ 319,633



$ 275,051



$ 319,633



Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):





Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020



GAAP results

GAAP gross margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP gross margin (b)

GAAP results

GAAP gross margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP gross margin (b)





























































$ 1,027



(c)

















$ 912



(c)



















13



(d)

















21



(d)



















2,396



(e)

















1,933



(e)







Gross profit -- product

$ 187,809



68.4 %

$ 3,436







$ 191,245



69.7 %

$ 233,270



72.2 %

$ 2,866







$ 236,136



73.0 %





























































$ 3,883



(c)

















$ 3,517



(c)



















59



(d)

















96



(d)



















7



(f)

















—













Gross profit -- subscription services

$ 88,707



65.2 %

$ 3,949







$ 92,656



68.1 %

$ 67,368



64.1 %

$ 3,613







$ 70,981



67.5 %





























































$ 4,910



(c)

















$ 4,429



(c)



















72



(d)

















117



(d)



















2,396



(e)

















1,933



(e)



















7



(f)

















—













Total gross profit

$ 276,516



67.3 %

$ 7,385







$ 283,901



69.1 %

$ 300,638



70.2 %

$ 6,479







$ 307,117



71.7 %





(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. (f) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):



Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020

GAAP results

GAAP operating margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP operating margin (b)

GAAP results

GAAP operating margin (a)

Adjustment

Non- GAAP results

Non-

GAAP

operating margin (b)





















































$ 59,609



(c)

















$ 52,335

(c)















3,533



(d)

















1,894

(d)















1,166



(e)

















1,160

(e)















2,573



(f)

















1,933

(f)















1,762



(g)

















—









Operating Income (loss) $ (65,214)



-15.9 %

$ 68,643







$ 3,429



0.8 %

$ (28,260)



-6.6 %

$ 57,322



$ 29,062



6.8 %





















































$ 59,609



(c)

















$ 52,335

(c)















3,533



(d)

















1,894

(d)















1,166



(e)

















1,160

(e)















2,573



(f)

















1,933

(f)















1,762



(g)

















—



















7,400



(h)

















6,896

(h)





Net income (loss) $ (74,222)







$ 76,043







$ 1,821







$ (29,982)







$ 64,218



$ 34,236

















































Net income (loss) per share -- basic and diluted $ (0.28)















$ 0.01







$ (0.12)











$ 0.13





Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation -- basic and diluted 269,144







15,677



(i)

284,821







255,047







17,161

(i) 272,208





















































































(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating loss divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating loss divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired companies. (e) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (f) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. (g) To eliminate acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses. (h) To eliminate amortization expense of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our long-term debt. (i) To include effect of dilutive securities (employee stock options, restricted stock, and shares from employee stock purchase plan).

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



Third Quarter of Fiscal

Change

2021

2020

$ Net cash provided by operating activities $ 32,799



$ 64,257



$ (31,458)

Less: purchases of property and equipment (24,867)



(20,977)



(3,890)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 7,932



$ 43,280



$ (35,348)













Free cash flow as % of revenue 1.9 %

10.1 %





SOURCE Pure Storage

Related Links

http://www.purestorage.com/

