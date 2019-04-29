Pure Storage Helps Customers Go Modern with Expanded, Unified Storage-as-a-Service Subscription Across Hybrid Cloud Environments

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the data solutions leader that helps innovators build a better world with data, today announced the expansion of its Evergreen™ Storage Service (ES2) to provide customers with a unified subscription model across hybrid environments. This allows organizations to leverage Pure's best-in-class storage-as-a-service model on-premises, hosted and in the cloud, without the need to manage multiple subscriptions or purchase separate or overlapping capacity. Additionally, Pure announced ES2 for backup data, architected to modernize data protection environments with a flash-to-flash-to cloud architecture. Pure's ES2 now provides best-in-class storage as-a-service for block, file, object, and backup data.

Successful, modern organizations must be able to quickly and easily leverage all of the infrastructure tools at their disposal to differentiate in today's highly competitive, data-driven market. For many, this means aligning application workloads with the most effective cloud infrastructure and the ability to glean value from data regardless of where that data lives. Further enabling mobility between on-premises, co-located or hosted, and public cloud environments, a unified ES2 subscription allows customers to simply move all or any portion of their pay-per-use block storage capacity between environments without any adjustments to their contract.

"The move to the cloud requires a level of flexibility that traditional vendors aren't ready to provide, and Pure is focused on leading the market with an approach that doesn't lock IT investment in capital expenditures that only serve on-premises architectures," said Robson Grieve, Chief Marketing Officer, Pure Storage. "Now, Pure customers can stop purchasing CAPEX immediately with an on-premises ES2 subscription and gain the flexibility of true OPEX, pay-per-use consumption. Then, over time – with a concrete plan and strategy – organizations can move portions of that subscription to the cloud safely and easily, without any additional cost from Pure."

Pure's unified hybrid cloud storage as-a-service makes moves to the cloud easier, faster, and less risky by providing an integrated set of tools and APIs under a common subscription model that helps customers deploy storage with more flexibility, less complexity and less cost. This allows customers to begin their hybrid journey anywhere on the spectrum and move their data in any direction without additional resources. Additionally, it gives users the power to easily and rapidly deploy cloud infrastructure to reduce cost and increase agility, as well as test new configurations before full deployment by moving data without the hassle of new contracts or subscriptions.

"For Pure customers, this offering completes the hybrid cloud picture. With Cloud Block Store, Pure is bringing enterprise functionality to the public cloud. With ES2 on-premises, Pure brought the public cloud experience to traditional storage. Now, unification of the subscription model completes the picture for Pure customers today and tomorrow," said Eric Burgener, Research Vice President for Enterprise Infrastructure, IDC. "Offerings like this one deliver a seamless hybrid cloud environment, with a common cloud experience, across all locations."

ES2 subscribers will soon be able to leverage this unified approach with Pure Cloud Block Store, industrial-strength block storage that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Designed to enable mission-critical applications to run seamlessly in the cloud, Cloud Block Store is currently in limited beta and will be generally available in the second half of 2019. To-date, beta customers have leveraged Cloud Block Store across a range of industries – from retail and finance to clinical medicine – to handle a variety of workloads.

Mid America Clinical Laboratories (MACL) is the largest independent clinical laboratory in Indiana, with more than 30 patient service centers located across the state. Today, MACL is using Cloud Block Store to establish a more strategic disaster recovery strategy for the cloud.

"Cloud Block Store (CBS) significantly simplifies our journey to the cloud. Our goal is to use the cloud as a disaster recovery target to reduce our physical footprint without any change in end-user experience for our patients and clinicians," said Mark Ballard, Chief Information Officer for MACL. "CBS allows us to easily replicate data from our on-premises to the cloud with Pure's built-in asynchronous replication technology and simplifies our overall DR strategy with an easy-to-use, cost-optimized solution."

Pure Adds Data Protection to Storage-as-a-Service Portfolio

Pure's new Evergreen Storage Service (ES2) for Modern Data Protection harnesses the combined power of Pure FlashBladeTM and Pure ObjectEngineTM to modernize data protection beyond the disk-to-disk-to-tape (D2D2T) approach historically offered with purpose-built backup appliance-based (PBBA) architectures. Pure's new storage as-a-service solution, which complements leading third party backup products, combines compelling backup performance and storage efficiency with extreme and predictable recovery performance compared to traditional PBBAs. With ES2 for data protection organizations can save money through flexible infrastructure and cloud economics, and maximize data reuse by eliminating the backup data silos that legacy D2D2T approaches create.

Pure1 VM Analytics -- Free Trial Today

Pure Storage also introduced Pure1® VM Analytics, a cloud-based full stack performance analytics tool to help IT storage admins quickly identify the root cause of performance issues. Pure1 VM Analytics is available for free trial today, with no Pure hardware required.

Customers with large, complex IT infrastructure across thousands of VMs and arrays often encounter application performance issues due to lack of visibility across the stack. With Pure1 VM Analytics, customers have the benefit of visibility across their storage and VMs through a single pane of glass to more quickly identify and address performance bottlenecks.

Organizations that experience storage latency issues with competitive offerings can leverage a free trial of VM Analytics from Pure to gain visibility across VMs, hosts, volumes, data stores and storage, quickly identify bottlenecks with a graphical map of the entire infrastructure, and filter problematic VMs or arrays. VM Analytics supports hybrid cloud infrastructure, which allows customers to use storage and VMs in a private or public cloud.

For more information, please visit our website or blog. You can also download the whitepaper from IDC.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) helps innovators build a better world with data. Pure's data solutions enable SaaS companies, cloud service providers, and enterprise and public sector customers to deliver real-time, secure data to power their mission-critical production, DevOps, and modern analytics environments in a multi-cloud environment. One of the fastest growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure Storage enables customers to quickly adopt next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to help maximize the value of their data for competitive advantage. And with a certified NPS customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition:

Gartner July 2018 Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays

IDC MarketScape for All-Flash Arrays

Pure Storage, the "P" Logo, Evergreen, FlashBlade, ObjectEngine and Pure1 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Pure Storage

Related Links

http://www.purestorage.com

