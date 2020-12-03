Pure Storage Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays. This is the seventh year in a row that Pure Storage has been named in the Leaders quadrant of various Gartner Magic Quadrants.

"This Magic Quadrant validates Pure's strategy to enable code-based, real-time access to resilient hybrid cloud data storage for IT, and Developers and DevOps alike," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "This is an honor achieved by our great team, loyal customers, and partners."

In the last year, Pure has continued to innovate and deliver new solutions that solve pressing customer needs. This included announcing the third-generation all-NVMe FlashArray//X , providing Mission-Critical SAP Workloads on FlashArray , delivering a unified block-and-file solution with Purity 6.0 software, and bringing to market the capacity-optimized all-QLC FlashArray//C , which renders legacy hybrid disk obsolete. Pure also significantly increased adoption of Pure as-a-Service , which provides flexible consumption models for our customers. In 2020, Pure was also named a Gartner Peer Insights Customer's Choice for Primary Storage.

A full copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays report is available here .

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

