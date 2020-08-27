Pure Storage Names Jason Rose Chief Marketing Officer

Throughout his career, Rose has demonstrated his ability to successfully deliver innovative, global marketing programs for both startups and large enterprises. He joins Pure Storage from SAP, where he served as CMO for SAP Customer Experience and SVP for Digital Experience and Social Channels. Prior to SAP, he was CMO at Gigya, where he helped create the Customer Identity Management category and led the development of a new brand narrative and sales momentum that led to its acquisition by SAP in 2017.

"In this unique period of accelerated digital transformation, marketing, like many other business functions, has had to quickly pivot to being highly digital savvy," said Paul Mountford, COO, Pure Storage. "Jason's impressive background building digital marketing approaches will further enable Pure to make this critical transition and provide customers with a differentiated experience Pure is known for in the industry."

"Pure has a fearless, innovative spirit and an inspired vision and I look forward to working with the team to help customers not only navigate but thrive during this pivotal time," said Rose.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition:

Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage .

