PureAC Announces Launch of Its Innovative Home Air Conditioner Disinfecting Device

The pandemic has resulted in a remarkable shift in the way many people view our indoor air quality (IAQ). An increasing number of consumers and businesses are no longer just looking to general air purification devices to provide the best supply of clean air for their families or customers. Instead, they are now turning to what could be the source of air quality issues and their focus is on the heating and air conditioning systems around them.

Aside from cooling your home, air conditioners function by recycling most of the air inside of a room. The condensation within an AC unit creates an environment where bacteria, germs, and mold will thrive. These microorganisms are then circulated around your home every time you use it, exposing the people in your house to conditions that may cause respiratory infections and diseases. Until now, an AC owner was either limited to laborious, messy, at-home cleaning solutions which use harsh chemicals, or they rely on a professional cleaning service. PureAC now allows users to take control of their own AC disinfecting, helping people to disinfect their own units within just minutes.

"Busy people know how hard it can be to clean their home or business ACs on a regular basis. PureAC revolutionizes how we can all feel confident with the air circulating around us," remarks PureAC's President, Daniel St. Laurent. Daniel continues, "I know personally for me this product has changed my life. I suffer from both asthma and allergies. Any kind of heating and cooling system, if not regularly cleaned, could trigger a severe attack. I, unfortunately, had this happen to me. With an active schedule and no time, the AC went right into the window. That night, I awoke needing to grab my emergency inhaler. I'll never forget that, and having my own family now with children that also suffer from allergies, PureAC has become such an important device providing me peace of mind and healthy air for my family."

With 40+ years of disinfection expertise the core team launched the first automated CPAP sanitizer to market, improving the life of millions. Knowing that other essential devices can affect our well-being and day to day lives, the company has now launched the PureAC. PureAC uses science-supported disinfection innovation by harnessing the power of O3, a naturally occurring disinfecting agent. The revolutionary PureAC is available now for purchase at: MyPureAC.com

