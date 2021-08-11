PureAire Introduces New Carbon Dioxide Monitor

PureAire's Carbon Dioxide Monitor continually measures CO 2 levels from 0-50,000 parts per million (ppm). Air quality measurements are taken every 2 seconds and are visible on the Monitor's easy-to read backlit display. The Monitor can be linked to a Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), a multi-channel controller, a remote display, or tied into building systems themselves.

PureAire's Carbon Dioxide Monitor features built-in LED visual and 90dB audible alarms. The Monitor responds in seconds to changes in carbon dioxide levels and will remain accurate over a wide range of temperature (0-50° Celsius) and humidity ( 0-95%RH) levels. The user-selectable alarm thresholds will activate the alarms when carbon dioxide reaches an unsafe level.

PureAire Monitoring Systems' Carbon Dioxide Monitors offer thorough air monitoring, with no time-consuming maintenance or calibration required. Built with non-dispersive, infrared (NDIR) sensor cells to ensure longevity, PureAire's Carbon Dioxide Monitors can last, trouble-free, for 10 years in normal working conditions.

According to Brandon Alan, PureAire's Vice President of Sales and Marketing: "Our new CO 2 Monitor broadens the line of high-quality PureAire products designed to meet our customers' safety requirements."

