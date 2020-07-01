PureCars' Automotive Marketing Platform Receives Digital Advertising Certification For The Honda Dealer Program

ATLANTA, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCars, a leading provider of digital marketing and advertising insights for automotive dealers, today announced it has been certified as one of the official providers of digital advertising for the Honda HDCX Program. PureCars is now certified in a total of 15 OEM programs across the U.S.

While the automotive industry continues to rebound from the March plummet of COVID-19-related auto sales, dealers have relied on digital advertising to drive consumer demand. Over the past few weeks, advertising spending is up1 for YouTube ads more than 20%, and Google Search ads are up more than 8%.

The certification on Honda's HDCX program enables PureCars to help Honda dealers deliver a more impactful message to car shoppers and customers through experience-driven digital ad campaigns that help customers find the right vehicle for their needs. The partnership will help Honda dealers identify and design the best, most cost-effective digital advertising solutions to help build more profits and increased transactions.

"Our certification from Honda, now our 15th OEM program in total, illustrates our deep understanding and leadership in the digital advertising space for automotive dealers," said Jeremy Anspach, CEO of PureCars. "Our program is designed to help Honda dealers maximize their digital footprint and opportunities with each customer, amplifying profit potential and helping to grow long-term satisfied car shoppers."

PureCars' digital advertising insights are powered by its automotive marketing platform that combines powerful business intelligence tools with fully integrated digital advertising, giving Honda dealers a competitive edge. In addition to offering fluid, cross-channel budget management, the new partnership and resources will intelligently identify low-funnel shoppers and make any Honda dealership the clear choice for their purchase.

With a PureCars subscription, Honda dealers gain access to advertise across all channels, including search, social, display/retargeting, and video. Subscribers receive unique business intelligence features such as market insights, full funnel attribution, and forecasting trends. Honda dealer advertising providers are rigorously vetted and certified by Honda for their digital advertising expertise and effectiveness. As an HDCX Certified Digital Advertising partner, PureCars will provide an even more robust integration with Honda initiatives in the marketplace.

PureCars offers an all-in-one suite of digital advertising resources for automotive dealers, such as Fixed Ops advertising (all channels), and dynamic onsite offers (Activate). Additional services like Optimized Google My Business Listings and Local SEO (SEAT) are also approved in the program as "Platform Enhancements" for a well-rounded digital advertising strategy and experience for Honda dealers.

