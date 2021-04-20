PureCars Becomes Certified As A Kia Canada Digital Advertising Partner

ATLANTA, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCars, a leading provider of digital marketing and advertising insights for automotive dealers, today announced it has become certified as a Kia Canada Digital Advertising Partner. PureCars has now achieved a total of 17 OEM certifications and its partnership with Kia marks its first in Canada.

PureCars brings its unique Pro Dealer Package to the new Kia Canada program, giving Canadian Kia dealers the flexibility to execute as many or as few digital advertising tactics as they wish, all in one flat-fee package. PureCars' Business Intelligence platform, "PURE™ Insights", brings best-in-class visibility into how a dealer's advertising dollars are working for them with PureCars' multi-touch, multi-channel attribution tool. With the agreement, Kia Canada dealers now have the option to work with a "flat fee" vendor on digital advertising campaigns.

"Our Business Intelligence-driven MarTech platform will significantly benefit Kia's Canadian dealers," said Jeremy Anspach, CEO of PureCars. "We're excited about helping them drive greater efficiencies to eliminate wasted ad spend and achieve the lowest ad cost per unit sold."

PureCars provides full funnel, VIN-level attribution and business intelligence with its Pro Dealer Package. Dealers participating in PureCars' OEM programs enjoy a range of benefits, including competitively priced and proven solutions, alignment across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 strategies, integration with OEM incentives, heavy ups and marketing initiatives, compliant templates and creative, funds reimbursement and more.

Canadian Kia dealers can learn more about the program at: https://www.purecars.com/oem-programs/kiaca/

Canadian Kia dealers can enroll in the program at https://www.kiadealerdigital.ca/DigitalAdvertising.

About PureCars

PureCars is in the business of transforming the way dealers and automotive marketers make decisions. Everyone claims to have data, but only PureCars has PURE™ Intelligence, giving dealers a competitive edge. By providing superior information and execution, we give dealers precisely what they need to operate more efficiently, lower their cost per sale and RO -- and win in their market. PureCars has been serving the automotive industry exclusively since 2007. We are a certified digital provider for 15+ OEMs, compliant with 40+ brands and serve 65 of the top 100 dealer groups in North America.

SOURCE PureCars

Related Links

http://www.purecars.com

