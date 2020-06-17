PureCars' Meridian Automotive Marketing Platform Receives Digital Advertising Certification For The Porsche Dealer Program

ATLANTA, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCars, a leading provider of digital marketing and advertising insights for automotive dealers, today announced it has been certified as an official provider of digital advertising for the Porsche Dealer Program. PureCars is now certified in a total of 14 OEM programs across the U.S.

PureCars' digital advertising insights are powered by Meridian, its premier automotive marketing platform that combines powerful business intelligence tools with fully integrated digital advertising, giving dealers a competitive edge. In addition to offering fluid, cross-channel budget management, the platform intelligently identifies low-funnel shoppers and makes any dealership the clear choice for their purchase. This transaction enablement is important since car buyers are now spending 96 days in market, down 22 days since 2017 according to the Cox Automotive 2019 Car Buyer Journey Study1.

"With the industry's most intelligent source of data and insights, Meridian offers dealers a distinct competitive advantage especially during today's challenging shopping environment," said Jeremy Anspach, CEO of PureCars. "The robust suite of intelligent data resources helps dealers identify actionable trends that amplify each shopper's transaction potential."

With a Meridian subscription, Porsche dealers gain access to advertise across all channels, including search, social, display/retargeting, and video. In addition, subscribers also receive unique business intelligence features such as market insights, full funnel attribution, and forecasting trends.

Through the Meridian platform subscription, PureCars offers an all-in-one suite of digital advertising resources for automotive dealers, such as Fixed Ops advertising (all channels), and dynamic onsite offers (Activate). Additional services like Optimized Google My Business Listings and Local SEO (SEAT) are also approved in the program as "Platform Enhancements" for a well-rounded digital advertising strategy and experience for Porsche dealers.

Meridian, provides reliable, straight-forward attribution between online activity and offline sales. The platform integrates with inventory feeds, sales software, and third-party vendor reporting systems to show exactly how hard every marketing dollar is working to drive revenue. Dealers participating in the program enjoy a discounted fees rate, access to Porsche funds for their media spend, greater alignment with OEM campaigns and incentives and OEM support. Click here for more details.

About PureCars

Get stronger, smarter intelligence with PureCars. Our proprietary automotive marketing platform is built on the expertise of a wide range of car people — from data scientists to digital advertising experts — working relentlessly to ensure your dealership keeps growing. We make decisions rooted in strategy, not speculation, and have the proof in every penny.

Take your numbers to the next level with our comprehensive suite of solutions that address every aspect of your business, from sales to fixed ops. With PureCars, you outperform the competition and are prepared for the road ahead. Learn more at www.purecars.com.

1: https://www.coxautoinc.com/learning-center/2019-car-buyer-journey-study/

SOURCE PureCars

Related Links

http://www.purecars.com

