PureCars' Multi-Channel Digital Advertising Platform Selected By Toyota For Dealer Parts & Service Program

ATLANTA, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCars, a leading provider of digital marketing and advertising insights for automotive dealers, today announced it has expanded its strategic OEM partnership with Toyota and is now certified to offer digital advertising resources for Fixed Ops through its Toyota Parts & Service Program.

The integrated, multi-channel digital advertising program through the PureCars Platform helps OEM partners design, develop and deploy unique and proven advertising campaigns for Fixed Ops. Custom advertising plans for the program include search, display, social media and video tailored to Toyota dealers' specific parts and service needs.

The program comes at a critical time as dealers across the country continue to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. PureCars digital advertising data shows that dealership spending on Fixed Ops advertising has increased 67% between the middle of June and end of the month. Furthermore, a Houston-area dealership was recently quoted in Automotive News' Fixed Ops as saying its service department business rebounded 70% - 75% of pre-virus levels in May and said it could climb back as much as 90% in June1.

"Fixed Ops have proven to be a continually vital part of every dealer's business, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when keeping cars serviceable for transport is paramount," said Jeremy Anspach, CEO of PureCars. "Dealers certainly see the value in promoting their Fixed Ops business, and they are leveraging a wide array of digital advertising channels in order to do so, knowing that drivers are on a multitude of digital screens either for work or leisure activities."

The PureCars multi-channel digital advertising program will help Toyota dealers remain digitally competitive against other local dealerships from competing brands on search results pages. It also provides Toyota dealers with the latest advertising strategies and techniques, as well as technologies from Google and Facebook. The program is designed to increase traffic to Toyota dealers' websites, with a goal of increasing Fixed Ops appointments and overall revenue.

