PureCycle Technologies Schedules First Quarter 2021 Corporate Update Conference Call for Monday, May 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET

ORLANDO, Fla., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PCT), a company focused on polypropylene recycling, will host a conference call on Monday, May 17, 2021, to provide an update on recent corporate developments. A press release discussing such developments including activity from the first quarter, recent corporate actions and updated future strategic plans will be provided prior to and discussed on the conference call.

First Quarter 2021 Conference Call Details

Date: Monday, May 17, 2021 Time: 11:00 a.m. ET Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-940-5314 International dial-in number: 1-929-517-0418 Conference ID: 6150677

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will have a live Q&A session and be available for replay here and on the Company's website at www.purecycletech.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 24, 2021, via the information below:

Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056

International replay number: 1-404-537-3406

Replay ID: 6150677

Previously Disclosed About PureCycle Technologies:

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC, dba PureCycle, holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into virgin-like resin. The proprietary process removes color, odor and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in virgin-like polypropylene suitable for any PP market. To learn more, visit purecycletech.com

Company Contact:

Amy Jo Clark

[email protected]

(317) 504-0133

Investor Relations Contacts:

Cody Slach, Georg Venturatos

Gateway Investor Relations

[email protected]

(949) 574-3860

SOURCE PureCycle Technologies

Related Links

purecycletech.com

