PureCycle Technologies to Participate in Jefferies Industrials Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PCT), a company focused on polypropylene recycling, announced today that Michael Dee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Jefferies Industrials Conference, which will be held virtually on August 3-4, 2021.

The Company is scheduled to present on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time. The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here. Management is also scheduled to host one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into virgin-like resin. The proprietary process removes color, odor and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in virgin-like polypropylene suitable for any PP market. To learn more, visit purecycle.com

