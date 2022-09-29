Pureed Food Market size to grow by USD 3.70 Bn; Market Research Insights highlight rise in health consciousness among consumers as key driver

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Pureed Food Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness an incremental growth of USD 3.70 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The report segments the market by type (vegetable puree, fruit puree, meat puree, and cereals puree) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Download PDF Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pureed Food Market 2022-2026

The global pureed food is fragmented due to the presence of several established vendors. Major market players are targeting leading brands that are making strategic acquisitions in other mature and sophisticated markets. Acquiring these brands enables the acquirer to diversify and provides the players with access to stable cash flows and growth opportunities. By seeking such opportunities, many companies operating in the market in focus are constantly trying to offer new pureed food to consumers, specific to their demands.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABC Fruits

Apetit Plc

Ariza bv

Blossom Foods

Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA

David Berryman Ltd.

Dohler GmbH

Go Fruselva S.L

Gourmet Pureed

Ingredion Inc.

Kanegrade Ltd.

Kent Corp.

Kiril Mischeff Ltd.

LEMONCONCENTRATE SL

Little Spoon Inc.

MOM Meal of the Moment

Newberry International Produce Ltd.

Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd.

SICODIS SICA SAS

The Pure Food Co.

Find highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Request Sample Report

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities for vendors operating in the pureed food market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 33% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026.

China and India are major markets for pureed food in APAC. The growth of the regional market is driven by the rising demand for packaged food and beverage goods and increasing health and nutrition concerns among consumers.

On the other hand, South America will emerge as the fastest-growing market for pureed foods. The US, the UK, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for pureed food during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

By type, the pureed food market share growth in the vegetable puree segment will be significant during the forecast period. Vegetable purees are used as a natural colorant to improve the appearance and enhance the nutritional value by adding vitamin content without adding calories to food items. This is the key factor driving the growth of the segment. Also, the use of vegetable purees as substitutes for fat are pumpkin purees, pureed carrots, pureed beets, unsweetened applesauce, and others is contributing to the growth of the segment.

View Report Sample to identify other potential segments and regions in the market.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The pureed food market is primarily driven by the rise in health consciousness among consumers. Consumers are becoming more health conscious. This is increasing their preference for juices, smoothies, and soups over unhealthy foods. They are also a great way of increasing the intake of fruits and vegetables. Fruits and vegetables play a significant role in human nutrition as they are a great source of vitamins such as C, A, B, and E and many other dietary fibers. Vegetable and fruit puree has showcased increasing demand across the world as it provides the essential nutrients needed for the human body. They help in weight management, lower blood cholesterol levels, and control insulin and glycemic responses. With the increasing health consciousness among consumers, the growth of the market is expected to accelerate over the forecast period.

The threat of contamination and toxic ingredients might hinder the growth of the global pureed food market. Contamination of food products can happen at any stage of the supply chain. It can be caused by the use of artificial ingredients and colors. There have been multiple cases when manufacturers of pureed food products have used artificial colors, specifically red, instead of red peppers. Thus, various organizations implement an action plan to monitor the quality of ingredients used by vendors. Therefore, the threat of contamination and toxic ingredients is a challenge for the global pureed food market and will hamper the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report Now to identify other drivers and challenges influencing the market growth.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Pureed Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.14 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABC Fruits, Apetit Plc, Ariza bv, Blossom Foods, Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, David Berryman Ltd., Dohler GmbH, Go Fruselva S.L, Gourmet Pureed, Ingredion Inc., Kanegrade Ltd., Kent Corp., Kiril Mischeff Ltd., LEMONCONCENTRATE SL, Little Spoon Inc., MOM Meal of the Moment, Newberry International Produce Ltd., Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd., SICODIS SICA SAS, and The Pure Food Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Vegetable puree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Vegetable puree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Vegetable puree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Vegetable puree - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Vegetable puree - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fruit puree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Fruit puree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Fruit puree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Fruit puree - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fruit puree - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Meat puree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Meat puree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Meat puree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Meat puree - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Meat puree - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Cereals puree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Cereals puree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cereals puree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Cereals puree - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Cereals puree - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Apetit Plc

Exhibit 97: Apetit Plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: Apetit Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Apetit Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Apetit Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Blossom Foods

Exhibit 101: Blossom Foods - Overview



Exhibit 102: Blossom Foods - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Blossom Foods - Key offerings

10.5 Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA

Exhibit 104: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Overview



Exhibit 105: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Segment focus

10.6 Dohler GmbH

Exhibit 108: Dohler GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 109: Dohler GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Dohler GmbH - Key offerings

10.7 Gourmet Pureed

Exhibit 111: Gourmet Pureed - Overview



Exhibit 112: Gourmet Pureed - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Gourmet Pureed - Key offerings

10.8 Kent Corp.

Exhibit 114: Kent Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Kent Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Kent Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Little Spoon Inc.

Exhibit 117: Little Spoon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Little Spoon Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Little Spoon Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 MOM Meal of the Moment

Exhibit 120: MOM Meal of the Moment - Overview



Exhibit 121: MOM Meal of the Moment - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: MOM Meal of the Moment - Key offerings

10.11 Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 The Pure Food Co.

Exhibit 126: The Pure Food Co. - Overview



Exhibit 127: The Pure Food Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: The Pure Food Co. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio