PureHA Puts the Brakes on the Aging Process

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aging process comes with a variety of side effects. Some of these are more topical in nature, such as wrinkles and sagging skin. Others can be more bothersome, like dealing with dry eyes. Still others can be more distressing, as is the case with joint pain and inflammation.

That's why Canadian health and wellness brand Revelox had everything from cosmetics to pain-relief in mind when they created PureHA. The best-selling product is scientifically formulated to address the health of individuals' skin and joints as they age. Not only that, but the supplement is created in liquid form in order to be consumed. This lines up with the company's goal not simply to help with superficial concerns but to "create beauty from within by giving back to the body the necessary ingredients at the cellular level."

PureHA addresses external aging concerns by rejuvenating skin and helping to promote the overall health of the body's largest organ. As an added bonus, it can also strengthen and shine both hair and nails. Internally, Revelox's product focuses on joint maintenance and can be an effective way to alleviate joint-related discomfort.

PureHA is made by combining collagen, silica, and hyaluronic acid (HA) — and it's HA, the company's flagship ingredient, that is the particularly important member of this lineup. The secret to the effectiveness of PureHA particularly comes from the hyaluronic acid's ability to "bind enormous amounts of water and serve as a lubricate to tissues and provide hydration."

Much like its fellow ingredient collagen, HA is a resource that is naturally found within the human body. However, the body's supply of HA, primarily located in the eyes and joints, tends to decline over time. PureHA provides a natural boost to this dwindling HA supply, enabling the water-loving molecules to breathe new life into your body.

PureHA has received positive reviews, with one even claiming that significant herniated pain was completely relieved "after only a week of taking PureHA." The groundbreaking supplement continues to be an intriguing anti-aging option that eschews traditional topical creams, instead, attempting to maintain ageless beauty from the inside out.

About Revelox: Revelox is a Canadian health and wellness brand that was founded in 2012 by CEO Luce Duchaussoy. The entrepreneur's goal from the inception of the organization has been to help "create beauty from within." Revelox has found early success within its home country and has recently initiated an ambitious plan to expand its customer base southward into both the U.S. e-commerce and brick-and-mortar markets.

