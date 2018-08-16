PurePoint® Financial Welcomes New Head of Client Services

"Client Service is such an essential element of what sets PurePoint apart and Sandy brings with her the vision and experience necessary to lead our client services team into the future," said Habis. "She is driven by the need to help people and that translates into how she approaches our clients, and also our employees. She will be a tremendous asset to the PurePoint team."

Walia has more than 20 years of experience within the consumer banking industry. She began her career as a bank teller and worked her way up through various roles to Senior Vice President and Area President for the Greater San Gabriel Valley at Wells Fargo. Most recently, she served as Consumer Banking Market Manager for North San Gabriel Valley for Bank of America where she led multiple Financial Center locations to ensure optimal client and employee success. She also collaborated with other business lines and leaders to deliver a holistic experience for clients.

"I am really looking forward to leading this amazing team of client service and savings professionals to collectively inspire Americans to save more," said Walia. "We know that when you have a plan, your goals become a lot more achievable. That's true when it comes to saving money and also in your professional lives. This role will enable me to help our clients and also our employees reach their own growth goals."

A passionate proponent of community involvement, Sandy is actively involved with A Place Called Home, The Alzheimer's Association of Greater Los Angeles and Five Acres and strongly believes that "we can only be as strong as the communities that we serve."

Sandy has a Bachelor of Science from California State University Long Beach and holds a Series 7 license and Series 66 license.

About PurePoint Financial

PurePoint Financial is a division of MUFG Union Bank, N.A., a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups. As the next evolution in the financial services industry, PurePoint® Financial is the modern way to save − online, over the phone or in person. PurePoint offers market leading CD and savings rates, no monthly fees and all the flexibility and convenience of online banking with 24/7 access from your computer, tablet or mobile devices. PurePoint also offers Financial Centers in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami, New York and Tampa staffed by knowledgeable team members who are committed to delivering exceptional experience.

About MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

As of June 30, 2018, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 355 branches, comprised primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 22 PurePoint Financial Centers. We provide a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial and retail banking and wealth management solutions to meet the needs of customers. We also offer an extensive portfolio of value-added solutions for customers, including investment banking, personal and corporate trust, global custody, transaction banking, capital markets, and other services. With assets of $123.8 billion, as of June 30, 2018, MUFG Union Bank has strong capital reserves, credit ratings and capital ratios relative to peer banks. MUFG Union Bank is a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE : MUFG ), one of the world's largest financial organizations with total assets of approximately ¥299.1 trillion (JPY) or $2.7 trillion (USD)¹, as of June 30, 2018. The corporate headquarters (principal executive office) for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, which is the financial holding company, and MUFG Union Bank, is in New York City. The main banking office of MUFG Union Bank is in San Francisco, California.

1 Exchange rate of 1 USD=¥110.5 (JPY) as of June 29, 2018

SOURCE PurePoint Financial