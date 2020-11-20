Purfresh Clean equipment deployed for virus spread risk mitigation at U.S. Army National Guard training exercises

HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ravenswood Solutions recently deployed Purfresh CLEAN systems and equipment for virus spread risk mitigation at the U.S. Army National Guard's (ARNG) eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) training exercises. Ravenswood has supported XCTC exercises for 14 years but faced a unique challenge in 2020 as the pandemic surged.

"Purfresh decontamination technology with ozone helps to create the cleanest environment possible for all personnel involved in the XCTC program," said Christian DeBlasio, CEO of Purfresh.

When applied to unoccupied interior spaces before and after group meetings or in containment units for shared personnel equipment, Purfresh CLEAN ozone systems remove viruses, bacteria, and odors from both air and surfaces. Ozone, also called O3, is made of pure oxygen, leaves zero residue, and is only applied to unoccupied spaces or special containment units.

"During our XCTC training rotations, Ravenswood's top priority is supporting the safety of our troops," said Dan Donoghue, President and CEO of Ravenswood Solutions. "This year, we found a great partner in Purfresh to help us achieve that goal in this unprecedented situation."

By the end of the 2020 training year, Ravenswood will have safely trained more than 2,300 troops.

For more information on how Purfresh's ozone system and current research on the technology, go to: Purfresh Clean

About Purfresh Clean:

Purfresh Clean a division of San Francisco based Purfresh, is a provider of specialized oxygen 3-based decontamination and sanitization services targeting air and surface borne viruses, bacteria, pathogens and odors that can cause harm and discomfort to humans. Purfresh Clean, through its products and services, provides a cost-effective solution in bringing the antibacterial and antiviral properties of O3 to help reduce the risk of infection, by decontaminating your work or office environment, and products ranging from masks and gloves to other items such as furniture and sports equipment. Purfresh Clean offers permanent, temporary, and mobile solutions to decontaminate your space and equipment quickly and effectively, with zero residual chemicals.

