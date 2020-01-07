Purina and DogSpot Give Dogs Top-Notch Accommodations On-the-Go

All DogSpot houses are temperature-controlled with heated floors, A/C, puppy cam, locking, shatterproof door, and fresh-air ventilation to ensure a comfortable, clean, and safe stay for your dog. A vet-grade UVC light activates between each use to sanitize the house.

"Running errands together creates a great bonding and socializing opportunity for dogs and their owners," said Erica Wehmeier, team sales leader at Purina. "By partnering with DogSpot and Meijer, Purina is happy to help shoppers provide a clean, safe and comfortable space for their dogs to wait at Bridge Street Market so they don't have to worry about their pets while they shop or feel guilty about leaving them at home."

In addition to free usage at DogSpot, DogSpot members will get exclusive perks inside the DogSpot app like discounts and free trials on Purina products.

"Working with Purina is a dream come true for us at DogSpot. Purina is constantly innovating to bring the best nutrition to our pets at home and now they're going a step further to provide the best in innovative pet care outside of the home, too" says DogSpot's Co-founder and CEO Chelsea Brownridge.

Bridge Street Market customers can easily access the houses through the DogSpot app, available for both iPhone and Android users, where they can view the locations in their area, and even reserve a house 15 minutes prior to arrival. The app also provides a live "puppy cam" of their dog inside the house and house temperature.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare promotes responsible pet care, community involvement and the positive bond between people and their pets. A premier global manufacturer of pet products, Nestlé Purina PetCare is part of Nestlé S.A., a global leader in nutrition, health and wellness. Subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About DogSpot

Founded in Brooklyn in 2015, DogSpot has created a first-of-its-kind pet safety amenity, shaped like a dog house that allows people to safely bring their dog with them while running errands. While 78 million dogs go on walkable errands with their owners every week in the U.S., over half of retail establishments are legally prohibited from allowing dogs inside. The company aims to make the world more accessible to dog owners and improve the quality of life of dogs. More information about DogSpot can be found at www.hellodogspot.com

