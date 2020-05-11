Purina and NBC are Bringing Together the Stars of Hollywood and the Dog World for an Evening of Family Entertainment with Fourth Annual Beverly Hills Dog Show

The Beverly Hills Dog Show adds another chapter to the storied tradition of Purina and NBC partnering to bring family-friendly entertainment options to TV while highlighting hundreds of amazing dogs in and out of the show ring. This year's show will feature more than 1,500 dogs representing more than 200 eligible breeds, including the Barbet (sporting group) and the Dogo Argentino (working group), two newly AKC-sanctioned breeds, all competing for the top prize. Legendary dog show analyst, David Frei, and beloved TV personality, John O'Hurley will co-host the show offering expert insights and color commentary, while NBC Sports' Mary Carillo and Maria Menounos give behind-the-scenes access to the competing pups and two-legged and four-legged celebrities in attendance.

"The Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina is one of my favorite events to be a part of each year, and as a red-carpet correspondent for the show, I give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at some star-studded interviews with pet-loving celebrity guests," said Maria Menounos, along with her poodle, Whinnie. "As a dog mom and pet lover, I love working with Purina to showcase how we are better together with our pets in both good times and challenging times. My three dogs and family can't wait to watch!"

Menounos will hit the red carpet during the show to talk with some of Hollywood's most famous pet lovers including "The Office" actor Brian Baumgartner, American actress and fashion icon Olivia Culpo, Instagram's favorite pup Doug the Pug, five-time Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, "American Ninja Warrior" host Akbar Gbajabiamila, singer and "Songland" producer Ester Dean, E!'s "The Soup" host Jade Catta-Preta and more. This year's show will have the highest number of pet-loving celebrity guests to ever attend, all cheering on their favorite breeds ringside as the competing dogs strut their stuff.

"The Beverly Hills Dog Show truly embodies what we all need right now – fun, feel-good TV that highlights why our pets bring us so much joy," said Daniel Henke-Cilenti, vice president of marketing for the Purina brand. "The Purina family invites all fellow pet lovers to join together in this celebration of man's best friend as we all are seeing first-hand the love and support our pets can provide."

Purina wants to see how pets are watching the show at home with their families too. Viewers are encouraged to post their Beverly Hills Dog Show 'Dog Watching Moments' on social media during the show air on May 17 using the hashtag #BevHillsDogShow. Select posts will be reshared on Purina's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information about this year's show, visit www.purina.com or check out Purina on Facebook (www.facebook.com/Purina), Twitter (www.twitter.com/Purina) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/purina).

