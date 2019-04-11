Purina® and Ree Drummond Launch The Pioneer Woman™ Dog Treats

The new line of adult dog treats is made with simple, high-quality ingredients and delivers a hearty, wholesome taste that dogs love. Offering nine delicious flavors in three different categories: Crunchy, Meaty and Chews, dog owners can now share their love for the simple, authentic goodness of home-style deliciousness with their dogs. Flavors include:

Crunchy

Chicken & Blueberry Recipe Waffles



Bacon, Maple & Apple Recipe Waffles



Classic Shortcake Biscuits

Meaty

Chicken & Apple Recipe Jerky Strips



Chicken Parmesan Recipe Bites



Chicken & Sweet Taters Recipe Bites



Beef & Brisket Recipe BBQ-Style Cuts

Chews

Drummies



Lil' Drummies

"At Purina we strive to provide best-in-class pet nutrition, and we're excited to explore a new frontier of dog treats with the American-favorite Pioneer Woman brand,'" said Ryan Gass, Senior Brand Manager of Purina Treats. "Both reigning from America's Heartland, we know the value of a home-style meal and now have created a similar experience in the form of a treat for dogs. No matter which flavor you choose, your dog will get a treat he'll love made with ingredients you can trust."

To celebrate this new line of treats, Purina is bringing The Pioneer Woman's ranch to the city. On May 15, all dogs (and fans) are welcome to visit Bryant Park in New York City to get a taste of the Oklahoma prairie. There will be plenty of The Pioneer Woman™ Dog Treats to go around and attendees will have a chance to experience Ree's ranch firsthand.

Backed by the expertise of more than 500 scientists, including veterinarians, pet nutritionists and behaviorists, The Pioneer Woman™ Dog Treats line joins Purina's portfolio of wet and dry pet food and treat options for pet owners looking for high quality, safe, best-in-class nutrition and treats for the pets they love every day of the year.

To learn more about Purina's nutritional philosophy and how the work we are doing can help pets live long, healthy lives, visit Purina.com/nutrition.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare promotes responsible pet care, community involvement and the positive bond between people and their pets. A premiere global manufacturer of pet products, Nestlé Purina PetCare is part of Swiss-based Nestlé S.A., a global leader in nutrition, health and wellness. Subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About The Pioneer Woman

Ree Drummond is the creator of the popular, award-winning "The Pioneer Woman" website, a New York Times best-selling cookbook author and the host of her own show on the Food Network. Since launching her career in 2006, Drummond has grown her brand into a dynamic and successful company, all while being a wife and mother to four kids and a lovable pack of dogs on her ranch outside of Pawhuska, Oklahoma. For more information on The Pioneer Woman products/licensing, contact Abe@earthboundllc.com, media inquiries, contact Ryane@earthboundllc.com.

