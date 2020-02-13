Purina Supports Canine Health with Donation to the AKC Canine Health Foundation

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a nonprofit organization whose mission is to prevent, treat and cure canine disease, announces that Purina has donated $124,953 to support canine health research. The gift was presented to CHF Board Chairman Dr. J. Charles Garvin and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Diane Brown at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday, February 11.

The donation was raised through the Purina Parent Club Partnership (PPCP) Program. This program enables Purina Pro Club members to earn Purina Points by purchasing qualifying Purina pet foods and submitting proofs of purchase. Based on the accrual of Purina Points, an annual donation from Purina is shared between Purina Pro Club members' designated parent breed club and that breed club's Donor Advised Fund at CHF. Since it began in 2002, PPCP has provided over $8.2 million for canine health research, breed rescue, and educational efforts to positively impact the general health and well-being of dogs.

"Purina is proud to offer the PPCP Program and to partner with the AKC Canine Health Foundation," said Ann Viklund, Purina Director of Conformation. "Our shared mission and collaboration on canine health research and education is truly making a difference for all dogs."

Purina has supported CHF as a corporate partner since 1997 and invested more than $14 million in canine health research to benefit all dogs. Purina also is a charter sponsor of the AKC Canine Health Foundation National Parent Club Canine Health Conference, a biennial event that brings together CHF-funded researchers, veterinarians, breeders, veterinary students, and dog lovers. The next National Parent Club Canine Health Conference will be held in August 2021 in St. Louis, Missouri.

"We are grateful to Purina for being a longtime partner of the AKC Canine Health Foundation," CHF Chief Executive Officer Dr. Brown said. "This shared commitment to help dogs everywhere live long, healthy lives has contributed to important insights and discoveries about canine health and genetics."

About the AKC Canine Health Foundation

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $56 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare promotes responsible pet care, community involvement and the positive bond between people and their pets. A premier global manufacturer of pet products, Nestlé Purina PetCare is part of Swiss-based Nestlé S.A., a global leader in nutrition, health and wellness.

SOURCE AKC Canine Health Foundation

