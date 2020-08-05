ELLINGE CASTLE, Sweden, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of the Purity family we are honored to be awarded a score of 96 out of 100 and the Extraordinary Ultimate Recommendation from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge (USC). Purity was also named a Top 100 Spirit in the world, the only organic spirit to receive such honor.

Purity Connoisseur 51 Reserve, Wins Title "Best Tasting Organic Spirit In The World" - For the true connoisseur, Purity 51 is our most refined and exquisite vodka. Incredibly smooth and distinctive, our flagship spirit requires very little to enjoy all the nuance and flavor that the world's finest vodka has to offer. When it's this good, you don't need anything but time to enjoy it. Mathias Tonnesson is the master blender behind award-winning Purity Vodka, Purity Gin and Purity Spritz. For over a decade, Purity has been devoted solely to refining the art of distillation - bringing new methods to a very old craft.

Purity Connoisseur 51 Reserve is made from natural ingredients, its prize-winning flavors come from the combination of organic barley and wheat, distilled slowly with low heat multiple times. The heart of Purity Connoisseur 51 Reserve is distilled 51 times to maximize flavor as well as smoothness. As a family owned, craft, organic distillery we are so pleased when consumers and critics alike praise Purity for its quality versus more industrial producers.

Over the years, Purity Vodka has dominated the worlds blind tasting competitions, taking home a record number of highly sought-after awards, including being named as "Best Organic Vodka in the World 2019" by The International Spirit Challenge, and "World´s best Vodka" by the international Wine and Spirit competition 2017, and now the "Best Tasting Organic vodka" by USC simply because of its incomparable taste.

Mathias Tönnesson, Master Blender at Purity Distillery says: "Our main ingredients, Swedish wheat and malted barley, are carefully selected without any chemical cultivation or processing. We believe that by using organic ingredients it creates a much better tasting vodka, and of course, is better for the environment. We also value the quality of the water that we use and believe it's crucial to the taste. Most brands use only distilled water, which removes any of the natural nuances, sediments and flavors that help bring out the complexity of the vodka. At Purity, we use naturally soft Swedish water, and as a result, it blends with the other ingredients creating a complex, characterful and truly unique spirit."

The results are instantly apparent – compared to the giant industrial processes of competitors, Purity Connoisseur 51 Reserve Organic Vodka is unique in flavor and smoothness. The flavor is clean and crisp with a slight peppery note; and the finish comes with zero burns.

Purity Connoisseur 51 Reserve Organic Vodka is certified organic, kosher, and crafted free from gluten and is available for a suggested retail price of $27.99 per 750ml bottle.

ABOUT PURITY DISTILLERY

At the Swedish family-owned Purity Distillery we only have one motivation – to produce the best tasting spirits imaginable. It's a simple statement that is very difficult to achieve. For the last decade every decision is based on that one criteria. From choosing the best organic ingredients and mineral-rich soft natural water, to spending years refining our unique distillation process. Every step matter, because the taste matters. That's all that counts.

