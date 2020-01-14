Purity Organic Acquires Dunn's River Brands

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purity Organic, Inc. has announced the acquisition of Dunn's River Brands, Inc. Dunn's River Brand's consumer brands include Sweet Leaf Tea as well as Tradewinds Beverage Co.

"We are excited about this acquisition as it continues our mission of continuing to provide better for you brands to our customers," said Mary Page Platerink, CEO of Purity Organic. "We have an aggressive roadmap in 2020 and look forward to continuing to serve our key markets and expanding into new areas for all our brands."

With Mary Page as the CEO and a team with 40 years of beverage experience Purity Organic will focus on delivering operational excellence, refreshing the Sweet Leaf Brand, and increasing market share across all their portfolio brands.

"We believe there is tremendous potential for all our brands as the organic beverage market continues to expand," said Douglas Abrams, Chairman of Purity Organic. "We will continue to deliver great tasting, organic beverages with a variety of strong brands."

About Purity Organic, Inc.

Purity Organic an is organic food company based in Oakland, CA focusing on better for you products. At Purity Organic, we think organic and delicious is the way we should all be able to drink. At a price we can all feel good about.

About Dunn's River Brands Group, Inc.

Dunn's River Brands Group, Inc. owns both the Sweet Leaf Tea brand and the Tradewinds brand. Sweet Leaf Tea was started in Austin, Texas and is an iconic, delicious, organic iced tea brand and is very accretive to Purity Organic's focus. Tradewinds brand is a premium and deeply loved brand sold primarily in 64oz packages primarily in the Great Lakes region.

For more information, please contact Bill Porter, bill@purityorganic.com, 510-891-1216.

SOURCE Purity Organic