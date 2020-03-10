Purity Organic Partners with Kadenwood, LLC to Launch First Entry into CBD Marketplace

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadenwood, LLC, a leading consumer seed-to-shelf CBD company dedicated to fostering trust and transparency in the mainstream wellness category, announced today a new partnership with Purity Organic, an established organic food and beverage company focusing on better for you products. The companies plan to launch multiple products in the food & beverage sector utilizing Kadenwood's trusted CBD, beginning with a new line of CBD Hot Teas.

The first-to-market product will mark Purity Organic's entry into the CBD marketplace bringing high-quality CBD infused options to consumers nationwide. The partnership successfully aligns Purity Organic's mission of delivering delicious taste through simple USDA Certified Organic ingredients and Kadenwood's pure form CBD with zero THC.

"Both Purity and Kadenwood hold similarly high standards for quality of ingredients and practices to produce," said Mary Page Platerink, CEO of Purity Organic. "We are excited to partner with Kadenwood in the CBD space and look forward to bringing our combined offerings to the market soon."

Purity Organic CBD Hot Teas contain 15mg CBD per tea bag and will be available in four flavors: English Breakfast Tea, SLEEP Chamomile Tea, REVIVE Earl Grey Tea, and FOCUS Green Tea & Lemon.

"As an established producer in the beverage industry, Purity Organic is the ideal partner for this new marketplace," said Erick Dickens, Co-Founder and CEO of Kadenwood. "This partnership is mutually beneficial, as we look to break into new verticals and expand into the Food, Beverage, and other future categories."

Additional products are already planned on the combined product innovation roadmap. To learn more about Kadenwood and follow news about its farms and soon-to-launch products, please visit http://www.kadenwoodbrands.com. More information on new Purity Organic CBD Hot Teas can be found at http://www.PurityOrganicCBD.com.

About CBD

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a naturally occurring compound found in hemp plants and has many potential therapeutic benefits. CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it does not induce any feelings of being "high." Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, compounds derived from hemp plants are now federally legal and consumers can enjoy the many benefits this natural compound provides.

About Kadenwood, LLC

Founded in 2019, Kadenwood is a privately-held consumer products lifestyle company relentlessly focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically-integrated CBD farming to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains no THC. In Fall 2019, Kadenwood launched its first branded products under LEVEL SELECT in personal care.

About Purity Organic

Purity Organic is an organic beverage company based in Oakland, CA focusing on better for you products. At Purity Organic, we think organic and delicious is the way we should all be able to drink. At a price we can all feel good about.

SOURCE Kadenwood, LLC