purME: A Gas Mask You Can Wear Everyday

HONG KONG, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The purME team wishes to raise awareness of air pollution and other airborne threats, then help people to defend against them through its new campaign.

A Gas Mask You Can Wear Everyday

purME is proud to present the purME mask, a small, light, and comfortable respirator that provides excellent protection against both airborne and droplets threats. The standard filter is rated at KN95 for particular protection with provision to upgrade into the P100 level. It will filter out pollution particles, allergens, bacteria and viruses, and block out harmful droplets. It is available in crystal clear color, so people can see a person's face, and facial recognition will work.

Taking the best features from a variety of designs, purME provides the protection standard of industrial respirators while retaining the portability and comfort of a lightweight pollution mask. The company made purME from scratch and everything is designed from the ground up. The facepiece is crafted to fit and seal people of all facial profiles comfortably.

purME's LFGB-approved silicone facepiece will seal off droplets, water splash and pollutants when it is put on. It is supple and shaped to fit people of all face profiles comfortably. The material is fully machine-washable in hot water; it takes just 20 seconds to disassemble for cleaning or swapping filters. It is like a gas mask but with only one-third of its weight and size.

Inside the mask is a pair of inhalation and exhalation valves, ensuring one-way airflow. This will maximize the useful life of the filter and keep the mask cool and dry, as excess humidity and heat are breathed out every time someone exhales. Ten KN95-certified filters are included with each mask, each lasting up to 50 hours. More filters are available as add-ons.

purME is available for pre-order on Indiegogo now (https://igg.me/at/3fsLni--EMc/x/23634763#/), starting from $34 with 10 filters for an essential package (50% off MSRP) to a $78 special pack that includes two masks of the buyer's choice and bags.

purME would appreciate people reporting this project on their platforms, reviewing the product, and creating unboxing videos.

purME invites everyone to join in the mission to protect against air pollution and other harmful substances.

