Puro Sound Labs Sold by Father to Daughters

Established in 2014, Puro Sound Labs is dedicated to fighting the growing epidemic of Noise-Induced Hearing Loss by providing healthy, affordable, high-quality listening products. Original founder Dave Russell learned that his youngest daughter, Nicole, had developed Noise-Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL) with doctors identifying her headphone's excessive volume as the likely cause. Without a safe alternative to the damaging headphones on the market, Dave set out to create the solution. Puro Sound Labs has since created the world's only studio-grade Bluetooth headphone that puts the safety of one's hearing first. Puro Sound Labs is committed to building awareness and the pursuit of reducing the impact of NIHL by developing new products and technologies to provide a solution to this growing epidemic.

"As a parent who is conscious of my children's hearing health, especially when it comes to sensory-related sensitivities, I can think of no greater joy than knowing Puro Sound Labs will continue to provide noise protection under the guidance of Ashley, Christina, and Nicole" states Puro Sound Labs original founder and CEO, Dave Russell. His daughter, Nicole Russell, added, "While Puro Sound Labs was founded from my personal experience with Noise-Induced Hearing Loss, Ashley, Christina and I are excited to move into the future with fresh ideas on inclusion to provide great sound with safety and comfort for all."

Ashley is a mother of two military kids herself (elementary and middle schoolers) and in her everyday life understands the need to protect their hearing. Also, she recognizes that "school from home" is a way of life in the world and having a quality set of Volume Limiting headphones makes life much easier at home.

Though under new ownership, Puro Sound Labs will continue to work with KultureCity, including hearing protection in over 150+ major entertainment venues in KultureCity's Sensory Inclusion bags. The PuroCalm sound-isolating earmuffs, for instance, are tailored to provide 27dB of safe, comfortable, broad-spectrum noise reduction to protect from harmful noises in loud or disruptive environments, or where limiting distraction is needed. Especially designed and sized for children ages 1 to 92 years old, PuroCalm earmuffs feature heavily padded, rotatable and foldable ear pads that offer travel convenience and added comfort. PuroCalm earmuffs, which have a list price of $29.99 are for sale at Amazon.com and PuroSound.com. They are available in pink and green. For every pair that Puro Sound sells, an additional pair will continue to be donated to KultureCity.

Other Puro Sound Labs products include:

The PuroPro Hyrbid ANC Volume Limited headphones are adult headphones that feature a built-in microphone, offer multiple levels of ANC, while also limiting the volume to either 85dB or 95dB. Offering up to 32 hours of listening, a high-quality protein leather design, and the Puro Balanced Response Curve, listeners can expect a studio-grade listening experience while also maintaining a safe and responsible hearing volume.

PuroPro headphones: $199.99

While there are a number of companies making headphones for kids, Puro Sound Labs has been top-rated by experts for their dedication to preserving healthy hearing. For starters, their PuroQuiet headphones use advanced DSP to limit the volume to 85dB, which experts consider a safe level for up to 8 hours of listening. Puro also adds 26dB of active noise cancellation (ANC), which greatly suppresses outside noise, providing the optimum quiet environment for a premium listening experience. Add in wireless Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, and up to 22 hours of battery life, and your kids can have wire-free studio-quality sound wherever you take them.

PuroQuiet Headphones: $99.99

The Puro Sound Labs BT2200's are Bluetooth headphones created specifically for kids and designed with the health and safety of a child as a priority. The BT2200's represent the first ever and only studio-grade Bluetooth headphones on the market made especially for kids with volume limiting hearing protection.

BT2200: $89.99

The Puro Sound Labs Junior Jams are volume limited on-ear headphones for kids with a built in microphone. They feature wireless Bluetooth v4.0 technology with a 30-ft. range! But don't worry about frequent recharging because the lithium-ion battery has a working life of 22 hours. They also include a unique daisy-chain cable featuring a built-in audio splitter that allows two headphones to connect with the same device.

Junior Jams: $64.99

The PuroGamer headphones employ many of the outstanding features that earned Puro Sound Labs numerous awards for their original BT-2200 kid's volume-limited headphones, including high-quality, light weight, construction, plush and comfortable noise-isolating ear-pads, the outstanding clarity of their Puro Balanced Response Curve, and a 85dB volume-limiting filter to prevent hearing damaging volume levels. In addition to the sleek design, the PuroGamer headphones add a high-quality 50mm graphene driver, an omni-directional, detachable boom microphone, with noise canceling and anti-interference features for a competitive gaming edge. And they're designed to fit both kids and adults!

PuroGamers: $69.99

