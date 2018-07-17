PuroClean Awards First-Ever Free Franchise to Military Veteran Through PuroVet Program

"While studying entrepreneurship at Georgetown University, I was introduced to the world of franchising and companies like PuroClean, who are helping military veterans find their perfect second career," said Springer. "PuroClean stood out to me and I was really impressed by their PuroVet program. Owning my own business has been a personal goal for many years and I'm incredibly thankful to PuroClean for helping turn my dreams into reality!"

The first-ever PuroVet free franchise giveaway launched earlier this year and was open to all veterans including active duty, reserve, honorably discharged or retired personnel. Each applicant was required to submit a resume and business plan demonstrating how they would successfully run their franchise. PuroClean executives evaluated submissions based on preparedness, business acumen and more. The most impressive candidates were offered a phone interview with PuroClean President and Chief Operations Officer Steve White, a veteran U.S. Army Captain and member of the International Franchise Association's VetFran committee.

Springer was flown to PuroClean's corporate headquarters in Tamarac, Florida for what he thought was a final interview. Instead, he was surprised with a reception honoring him as the winner. In attendance at the event were Browad County Commissioner Michael Udine and PuroClean's entire home office team, including Steve White, president and chief operating officer; Mark Davis, co-chairman and chief executive officer; and Tim Courtney, vice president of franchise development, who created the PuroVet program. A film crew captured the experience for Military Makeover: Operation Career, which will air Springer's story later this month.

In 2019, Springer will return to Florida for an intensive three weeks at PuroClean's newly renovated state-of-the-art training facility. He will then relocate to Kansas City to open his business, which he will operate with his family.

"Veterans are strong leaders who push tirelessly toward success and today, many veteran franchise owners are among the top performers within our network," said White. "I am honored to be part of this unique initiative, supporting my fellow veterans and helping contribute to their success after service."

As a result of its PuroVet program, which offers qualifying veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces a $12,500 discount off their initial franchise fee and negotiated savings with key equipment vendors, PuroClean is consistently recognized as a top veteran franchise. This year, the company was named to Military Times' Best Franchises list. In addition, the company has received accolades for its growth through innovation – including offering the largest territories in the industry – most recently earning the No. 258 spot on Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500® list.

To learn more about the PuroVet program and PuroClean franchise development, visit PuroCleanFranchise.com. For more information on PuroClean, contact 800-775-7876 or visit PuroClean.com.

