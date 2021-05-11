PuroClean Signs National Deal with Piedmont Managed Services

TAMARAC, Fla., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, one of the country's leading restoration and remediation franchises, today announced it has added Piedmont Managed Services to its growing roster of national accounts. Through the companies' joint agreement, PuroClean will provide a full range of services to Piedmont-managed facilities, including sites like the Mall of America in Minneapolis.

PuroClean's national accounts division has grown 876 percent over the past five years, and the brand now has contracts with several of the top insurance carriers in the country, as well as businesses like Piedmont Managed Services in the site management and landscaping industries, among other segments. PuroClean currently has more than 325 franchise locations across the country, which provide personal, localized 24/7 service for the brand's national accounts.

"Our new partnership with Piedmont Managed Services is one we are incredibly proud of, as it will provide a terrific new business stream to our PuroClean franchise owners across the country, while allowing them to do what they love most, leveraging their expertise to make a positive impact on businesses in their community," said Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean. "With over 325 PuroClean locations, our teams have the ability to provide relief to thousands of businesses in the country. We are thrilled to be able to partner with Piedmont Managed Services to provide them the same level of care and relentless customer service that PuroClean is known for."

Piedmont Managed Services offers a variety of services to more than 4,000 of their managed sites, including landscaping, snow removal, cleaning services, parking lot management, and dark site management, among others. With over 100 million square feet of property managed, and locations in California, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, Piedmont has an extensive network of clients who depend on them to service their property.

"I believe our strongest asset is our people," said Jeff Adams, Founder and CEO of Piedmont Managed Services. "We believe wholeheartedly in delivering on promises to our clients. Our ability to provide real time updates on services through our in-house app and build relationships with our clients on a personal level is what separates us from the competition."

PuroClean has earned many accolades for its innovations, including recognition from Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500, Franchise Times Top 200+, Franchise Business Review's Top 50 Franchise for Franchisee Satisfaction, and over the last two years – four International Business Awards and two American Business Awards. Each year, PuroClean performs thousands of jobs throughout the United States and Canada, providing restoration services from common to large-scale disasters.

About PuroClean

PuroClean provides water damage remediation, flood water removal, fire and smoke damage remediation, mold removal, and biohazard cleanup to commercial and residential customers. Founded in 2001, PuroClean has a comprehensive network of more than 325 franchise offices across North America. PuroClean technicians are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest in mitigation technology and procedures, while operating under a strict code of ethics. Each PuroClean office is independently owned and operated. For more information about PuroClean, contact 800-775-7876 or visit www.puroclean.com; for franchise information, visit www.puroclean.com/franchise.

About Piedmont Managed Services

Piedmont Managed Services is comprised of a unique team of business professionals who have worked within every level of the green industry. Created by Jeff Adams, Piedmont was cultivated as a passion project to improve a broken industry. Today, Piedmont Managed Services has an extensive client base that stretches across the United States. With a team of qualified employees, hand-picked in house contractors, and thoroughly vetted subcontractors, Piedmont Managed Services has built a strong reputation within the property management industry based upon performance. Piedmont has developed the perfect combination of reliance upon technology and personal communication with their clients.

