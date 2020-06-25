Purpl Scientific Announces it's Sold Over 1,000 Purpl PRO Units

ST. LOUIS, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpl Scientific (www.purplscientific.com), developer of the Purpl PRO - the lab accurate, hand-held, instant potency and moisture measurement system for cannabis and hemp – announced it has sold over 1,000 units worldwide.

The company, which has its roots in building highly accurate testing systems for the pharmaceutical industry, started working two years ago on developing an affordable device that would provide lab-quality testing in a hand-held unit.

Chad Lieber, President of Purpl Scientific, attributes the Purpl PRO's sales success to two factors: the strength of the company's distribution partners, and that the device delivers on its promises.

"We set a high standard for ourselves," Lieber said. "Our goal was to take technology from the pharma world and design a device that would give accurate, reliable, and instantaneous information to everyone in the cannabis eco-sphere."

"We are grateful to our distribution partners and to our customers, whose feedback and ideas were vitally important to our process," he added. "By being open, transparent and honest with everyone, we were able to create a product that is incredibly useful, convenient, and affordable, and empowers users by providing a high level of actionable insight."

The company also announced that it has inked a deal with Hydrotek Hydroponics, granting them exclusive distribution for the Purpl PRO in Canada through the remainder of 2020. Hydrotek Hydroponics has been a leading supplier of farming equipment for over 20 years and has distribution centers across North America. For more information on Hydrotek Hydroponics, visit: www.hydrotekhydroponics.com.

For more information on Purpl Scientific or the Purpl PRO, call: (833) 787-7534 or visit: www.purplscientific.com.

About Purpl Scientific, Inc.

Purpl Scientific developed the Purpl PRO to provide lab-quality test results in a compact, portable device. The Purpl PRO confirms cannabis quality and chemical composition throughout the lifecycle - from cultivation to consumption. Using technology proven in the pharmaceutical industry, the Purpl PRO is the world's first potency and moisture testing system that provides lab accurate, instantaneous results in an affordable cloud-connected device that fits in the palm of your hand.

Connect:

Website: PurplScientific.com

Facebook: facebook.com/PurplPro

Instagram: instagram.com/purplscientific

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/purplscientific

Media:

Innovation Agency

310-571-5592

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Purpl Scientific

Related Links

http://www.purplscientific.com

