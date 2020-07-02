Purple Carrot Launches New Single Serve, Frozen Meals in Retail

The frozen foods market has been growing exponentially during the last few years, specifically for products that align with consumer demand for more plant-based options, according to the National Frozen and Refrigerated Foods Association.

"As more and more consumers are seeking to add plant-based options to their weekly routines but aren't ready to commit to a full lifestyle change, these single-serve meals offer a perfect way to get a taste of what plant-based foods can offer," said Andy Levitt, Founder and CEO of Purple Carrot. "From the beginning, Purple Carrot has been dedicated to creating incredible plant-based meals that even non-plant-based consumers will love, and our new frozen line is no different."

Developed in partnership with Conagra Brands, Purple Carrot will launch four (4) single serve meals including:

Plant-Based Meatball Marinara – made with Gardein® Meatless Meatballs

Maple Chipotle Veggie Bowl

Sweet Corn Elote Bowl

Fiesta Pepper Bowl – made with Gardein® Beefless Ground

"We are excited to partner with Purple Carrot on this endeavor," said Tara Rozalowsky, VP/GM at Conagra Brands. "They have built a large, successful direct to consumer model for plant-based meal solutions and together, we plan to take that equity across the retail space, increasing the access points for flexitarians and plant-based lifestyle enthusiasts to have complete meal solutions, including frozen options that are entirely plant based, vegan and non-GMO comfort foods."

Consumers will be able to purchase these meals across nearly all Whole Food Market stores in the US starting the first week in July. The single serve frozen meals have an MSRP of $5.29. Specific product offerings and pricing depend on location.

About Purple Carrot

Purple Carrot started with just a seed of an idea in 2014: encourage people to eat more plants for their health and the health of the planet. Today, it is leading the charge for people to adopt a plant-based lifestyle. Purple Carrot's irresistible, globally-inspired recipes, fresh ingredients, and meals are available in the U.S. and Japan. To learn more about Purple Carrot, visit www.purplecarrot.com

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

