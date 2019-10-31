Purple Carrot Launches Plant-Based Meal Kits in Japan

Purple Carrot and Oisix are aiming to create plant-based meals for flexitarians consumers in Japan, as interest in this type of lifestyle continues to gain momentum. Most of Purple Carrot customers in the US do not consider themselves fully vegan, but enjoy eating plant-based meals several times a week as an easy way to improve their health. In comparison, on a recent customer survey, around 25% of Oisix subscribers are interested in consuming more plant-based foods.

The Purple Carrot meal kits will be delivered direct to Japanse consumers via the Oisix website. The meals themselves will require only 20 minutes to cook, and will highlight some of Purple Carrot's popular dishes in the US, combined with some of the country's unique flavor profiles. Below is a sample of the type of meals that will be offered:

Tofu Bibimbap with Komatsuna, Leek and Carrot

Spicy Chickpea Coconut Curry

"This [product launch] represents an exciting step in our growth trajectory to bring the first plant-based meal kits to Japan." said Kohey Takashima, Founder & CEO of Oisix. Oisix is known as a pioneer in the food system when in 2011, they were the first company in Japan to offer meal kits to consumers. Since then, they have introduced unique and trendy food items like cauliflower rice, and toro nasu eggplant among others. With this launch, Oisix aims to be the first major player in Japan offer plant-based, vegan, eating habits to a wider audience.

For more information about Oisix, visit https://www.oisixradaichi.co.jp/en/. For more information about Purple Carrot, visit www.purplecarrot.com.

Oisix

Oisix, founded in June 2000, is the leading online supermarket company in Japan. Oisix utilizes a subscription model, offering online sales of specially cultivated agricultural products, additive-free processed foods and other food products and ingredients with a particular emphasis on food safety to consumers. The Company also provides services in Hong Kong and started to develop services in China as well. Oisix generated approximately $580 million in revenues (160% YoY) with 4.9% EBITDA margin for the year ended March 2019. They operate seven distribution centers throughout Japan and work with a network of more than 4,000 farmers to provide fresh produce to consumers.

Purple Carrot

Purple Carrot is the first 100% plant-based meal kit that helps people discover how delicious, healthy, and simple it can be to eat plant-based meals. Purple Carrot offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options every week, sending customers pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step instructions to create amazing plant-based recipes. To learn more about Purple Carrot, visit www.PurpleCarrot.com.

