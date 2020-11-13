Purple Carrot Meal Kits Clinically Proven To Reduce Cholesterol And Body Weight In A Groundbreaking Study

"...significant reduction in weight from baseline in the Purple Carrot group compared to an increase in weight..." Tweet this

"As a lifelong scientist dedicated to optimizing cardiovascular health, I support the adoption of a plant-based diet. This study provides data that switching to a plant based diet is heart healthy, and that the use of a plant-based meal kit like Purple Carrot, even a few nights per week, can facilitate that transition," said senior author Sachin A Shah, PharmD, FACC, FAHA, Professor of Pharmacy at University of the Pacific and a Fellow of the American Heart Association.

"I'm excited to see the findings from this study, confirming the health benefits of a plant-based diet through meal kits such as Purple Carrot," said Michael Greger, M.D. FACLM, founder and chief scientific officer of NutritionFacts.org.

The study enrolled 32 otherwise healthy but overweight military beneficiaries (average age 33 years) who normally consume an omnivorous diet, to voluntarily follow either a plant-based diet or, maintain their baseline standard omnivorous diet for a duration of 4 weeks. Volunteers consumed breakfast and lunch on their own based on their chosen diet group. Dinner was then facilitated via either Purple Carrot plant-based meals or another popular omnivorous meal-kit offering respectively.

Researchers measured important cholesterol, weight and blood pressure markers at baseline and at 4 weeks. Participants were encouraged to maintain baseline activity throughout the duration of the trial which was also assessed by commercially available activity trackers.

"With more people than ever turning to meal kits to manage through the complexities of the pandemic, it's great to see this important clinical data confirming the health benefits that Purple Carrot meals provide," said Andy Levitt, founder and CEO of Purple Carrot. "These findings establish Purple Carrot as the first and only meal kit clinically proven to improve health outcomes, going well beyond the convenience that meal kits traditionally offer."

The complete set of findings will be presented at the 2020 Scientific Sessions on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

The study was conducted by by researchers at David Grant USAF Medical Center in California. This study was funded by the Clinical Investigations Facility and also supported by faculty from the University of the Pacific, Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy. Other co-authors are Sanaz Ziad, PharmD; Allison M Stephens, PharmD; Elizabeth A Tesch, PharmD; Joseph C Sky, MD; Eric Shih, PharmD; Kirbee A Brooks, MPH; Vina E Howarth, PharmD; Sachin A Shah, PharmD, FACC, FAHA

Purple Carrot started with just a seed of an idea in 2014: encourage people to eat more plants for their health and the health of the planet. Today, it is leading the charge for people to adopt a plant-based lifestyle. Purple Carrot's irresistible, globally-inspired recipes, fresh ingredients, and meals are available in the U.S. and Japan. To learn more about Purple Carrot, visit www.purplecarrot.com

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this material are of the authors, and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the Department of the Air Force, University of the Pacific or Solano County Department of Public Health. The voluntary, fully informed consent of the subjects used in this research was obtained as required by 32 CFR 219 and DODI3216.02_AFI40-402, Protection of Human Subjects and Adherence to Ethical Standards in Air Force Supported Research. The work reported herein was performed under United States Air Force Surgeon General-approved Clinical Investigation Number FDG2018003.

