Purple Heart Foundation Employees Spread Holiday Cheer to Homeless Veterans in DC

"It was a very positive experience. It felt really good to give back to veterans who served" – Mitchell Theis

"The center's staff had wonderful holiday spirit and I look forward to doing more volunteering next year." – Berhanu Adamu

Marketing Manager, Amelia Kakar, said, "It was fulfilling, seeing the veterans savor the holiday meal we served and smile as they opened care packages. I'm proud of our staff who volunteered on a weekend to not only serve meals and distribute care packages but to bring hope, kindness and joy to people who may not be able to celebrate the holidays. The experience was inspiring. My goal is to coordinate more experiences like this nationwide."

"It's hard not to think of the ones you couldn't help." As passionate employees of a foundation whose sole purpose is to enhance the quality of life of veterans, this hit close to home for all the volunteers. Our heroes deserve the best care after everything they've sacrificed.

Purple Heart Foundation employee, Bianca Meruvia, has been volunteering since childhood with her mother, Luisa Meruvia, who also volunteered Saturday. Bianca said she chose a nonprofit career because "helping those in need fills my heart with joy. At one point in life I was in their position and I'm not ashamed because it made me the person I am today. I'm truly grateful for everything and everyone in my life, because when I needed help someone was there for me. I want them to know I will be there for them and they're not alone… especially at this time, which tends to be hardest."

Hands-on experiences like this can be life changing for both the giver and receiver. Your support of the Purple Heart Foundation as we transition into 2020 will allow us to continue creating life changing experiences for our nation's heroes. Donate by 11:59pm on New Years Eve USING THIS LINK, and our partners at Nexen Tire will double your donation!

Questions may be directed to Purple Heart Foundation Marketing Manager, Amelia Kakar, at akakar@purpleheartfoundation.org or via phone at (703)962-1663.

