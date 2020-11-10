Purple Innovation Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Results

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure ™ Mattress," today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Financial Summary (Comparisons versus Third Quarter 2019)1

Net revenue increased 59.4% to $187.1 million , compared to $117.4 million .

, compared to . Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) revenue increased 97.5%; Wholesale revenue increased 6.9%

Gross margin improved 220 basis points to 47.2% compared to 45.0%.

Operating expenses as a percent of net revenue were 34.2% compared to 35.7%.

Operating income increased 120.9% to $24.3 million compared to $11.0 million .

compared to . Net loss was ($1.2) million compared to net income of $8.4 million . Adjusted net income was $17.2 million , or $0.27 per diluted share compared to $7.3 million , or $0.14 per diluted share.

compared to net income of . Adjusted net income was , or per diluted share compared to , or per diluted share. EBITDA was $2.5 million compared to $10.5 million . Adjusted EBITDA was $30.1 million compared to $15.3 million .

"Demand for the Purple brand was at an all-time high during the third quarter and our organization did a terrific job capitalizing upon opportunities, translating record revenue to strong cash flow," said Joe Megibow, Chief Executive Officer. "The investments we made earlier this year to expand our manufacturing capacity helped support strong year-over-year growth in our direct-to-consumer mattress business, as well as a resurgence in our wholesale channel as our retail partners experienced improved store traffic. We also continued to see strong gains in seat cushions, pillows and sheets, underscoring the progress we've made increasing awareness and driving demand for our premium, non-mattress categories. The combination of outstanding top-line performance, improved operating margins, and marketing efficiencies, resulted in an increase in operating profit of more than 120% over the third quarter of 2019 and continued strong cash generation."

Megibow continued, "We believe that we are on track for an exceptional year of growth and enhanced profitability. As we head into the final months of 2020, our focus is on successfully fulfilling demand during the holiday season and preparing to kick off the new year from a position of strength to profitably accelerate market share growth. This includes continuing the rapid build-out of our new 520,000 square foot facility in Georgia that will significantly expand our domestic manufacturing capacity, as well as expanding our brand showrooms in additional major markets. We are also increasing marketing investment in the fourth quarter with incremental spending on website development and new creative set to debut in 2021 aimed at attracting new consumers and further advancing the premium positioning of the Purple brand. Our work over the past year has significantly strengthened our foundation and we believe has put the Company on a clear path to maintain successful growth in the coming years."

1 Reconciliations for non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the "RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES" tables at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2020 Review

Third quarter 2020 net revenue increased 59.4% to $187.1 million, compared to $117.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in net revenue was driven primarily by strong growth in mattress sales in the DTC channel along with higher demand for pillows, sheets and seat cushions.

Gross margin for the third quarter 2020 improved to 47.2% compared to 45.0% in the year ago period. The 220 basis point increase in gross margin year-over-year was primarily attributable to the higher proportion of DTC channel revenue, which carries higher gross margins than the wholesale channel. DTC revenues comprised approximately 72% of net revenue for the quarter, compared with approximately 58% in the same quarter last year.

Operating expenses were 34.2% of net revenue for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 35.7% in the year ago period. The improvement in operating expenses as a percent of net revenue was driven by leverage on higher net revenue and more efficient marketing spend, partially offset by additional marketing spend to increase brand awareness and the addition of company-owned retail showrooms. For the third quarter 2020, marketing and sales expense as a percent of net revenue decreased to 27.4% compared with 29.0% last year due to creative efforts to improve efficiency in marketing spend as well as lower advertising costs.

Operating income increased 120.9% to $24.3 million for the third quarter 2020 compared to an operating income of $11.0 million in the prior year period.

Net loss was ($1.2) million for the third quarter 2020 compared to a net income of $8.4 million in the year ago period. Adjusted net income, which excludes adjustments for certain non-cash items, including expenses associated with the change in fair value of warrant liabilities and the Tax Receivable Agreement, the loss on extinguishment of debt and previous period sales tax liability, was $17.2 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to $7.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share in the prior year period. The main items in the third quarter 2020 included an $18.0 million non-cash expense associated with the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, a $5.8 million loss on the extinguishment of debt related to the retirement of the Company's previous debt agreement, a $0.6 million non-cash expense associated with the Tax Receivable Agreement (see complete reconciliation in the table below). The third quarter 2019 included a $1.4 million non-cash expense associated with the change in fair value of warrant liabilities. Adjusted net income has been adjusted to reflect an estimated effective income tax rate of 25.2% for the current year period and 25.6% for the comparable prior year period and excludes certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in the evaluation of ongoing operational performance (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures").

EBITDA for the third quarter 2020 was $2.5 million compared to $10.5 million in the third quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash expenses associated with the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, the Tax Receivable Agreement and non-cash stock based compensation, along with the loss on extinguishment of debt, legal fees, interim CFO & consulting costs, severance, vendor impairment, previous period sales tax liability and COVID-19 related expenses, was $30.1 million. This compares to Adjusted EBITDA of $15.3 million in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $98.0 million compared to $33.5 million as of December 31, 2019, an increase of 192.5%. The Company expects to invest a portion of these resources to expand our manufacturing capacity and fulfillment capabilities, to expand our IP portfolio, selectively grow our company-owned showrooms, and to fund working capital related to wholesale expansion and restocking.

Inventories as of September 30, 2020 totaled $50.8 million compared with $47.6 million as of December 31, 2019.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company executed a new five-year $100 million senior secured credit facility with a group of financial institutions led by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The new credit facility consists of a $45 million term loan and a $55 million revolving line of credit. Proceeds from the term loan, which was fully drawn at closing, were used to retire all indebtedness related to the Company's existing credit agreement. No amounts have been drawn on the revolving line of credit.

The borrowing rates are based on the Company's leverage ratio, as defined in the Credit Agreement, and can range from LIBOR plus 3.00 percent to 3.75 percent with a LIBOR floor of 0.50 percent. The initial borrowing rate is LIBOR plus 3.00 percent, which is 850 basis points lower than the Company's previous borrowing rate.

Share Count

For the period October 1 through October 26, 2020, approximately 8.0 million public warrants were exchanged for 4.0 million Class A shares resulting in cash proceeds to the Company of approximately $45.6 million. On October 27, 2020, the Company announced the redemption of previously issued public and incremental loan warrants, to take place on November 30, 2020. For the period October 27 through November 9, 2020, approximately 1.7 million public and all 2.6 million incremental loan warrants have been exercised and, as a result, there were 60.9 million Class A shares outstanding on November 9, 2020. The approximately 9.3 million public warrants that remain may be cashless exercised at any time prior to November 30, 2020. Any public warrants remaining outstanding at that date will be redeemed. As of November 9, 2020, approximately 8.5 million sponsor warrants remain outstanding. Sponsor warrants are not redeemable, and do not need to be exercised on a cashless basis prior to November 30, 2020, if they are held by the sponsor or a permitted transferee.

Outlook

For the year ending December 31, 2020, the Company previously withdrew guidance as a result of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the continued uncertainty in the overall economy, the Company is not providing formal Q4 guidance at this time. While Q4 is historically a more promotional quarter, with increased marketing expense, the Company does expect year-over-year quarterly growth rates similar to Q3 in revenue and adjusted EBITDA balanced with a modest channel shift toward wholesale and the planned Q4 investments in people, capacity, showrooms and infrastructure. It is also important to note that the Company, like the rest of the mattress industry, continues to manage supply chain challenges from supply of foam and coils, which could limit its ability to manufacture and fulfill a portion of demand in the fourth quarter.

PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value) (Unaudited)





September 30,



December 31,





2020



2019















Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 97,955



$ 33,478

Accounts receivable, net



21,894





28,692

Inventories, net



50,775





47,628

Prepaid inventory



1,888





879

Other current assets



8,443





3,442

Total current assets



180,955





114,119

Property and equipment, net



44,983





31,979

Intangible assets, net



9,620





1,101

Deferred income taxes



205,486





—

Other long-term assets



1,586





525

Total assets

$ 442,630



$ 147,724



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 61,961



$ 50,240

Accrued sales returns



10,285





7,271

Accrued compensation



12,515





7,954

Customer prepayments



6,207





6,258

Accrued sales tax



7,327





5,602

Accrued rebates and allowances



7,232





5,311

Other current liabilities



7,995





4,229

Total current liabilities



113,522





86,865

Long-term debt, related-party



—





35,399

Long-term debt, net of current portion



41,911





—

Warrant liabilities



64,930





21,622

Tax receivable agreement liability, net of current portion



168,328





—

Other long-term liabilities, net of current portion



12,375





8,570

Total liabilities



401,066





152,456

Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)















Stockholders' equity (deficit):















Class A common stock; $0.0001 par value, 210,000 shares authorized; 53,787 issued

and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and 22,494 issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2019



5





2

Class B common stock; $0.0001 par value, 90,000 shares authorized; 605 issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2020 and 31,394 issued and outstanding at December

31, 2019



—





3

Additional paid-in capital



44,032





5,990

Accumulated deficit



(2,517)





(8,349)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



41,520





(2,354)

Noncontrolling interest



44





(2,378)

Total equity (deficit)



41,564





(4,732)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 442,630



$ 147,724



PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019



























Revenues, net

$ 187,111



$ 117,406



$ 474,582



$ 304,058

Cost of revenues



98,857





64,523





251,515





174,323

Gross profit



88,254





52,883





223,067





129,735

Operating expenses:































Marketing and sales



51,206





34,055





127,313





94,039

General and administrative



11,087





6,745





27,312





19,243

Research and development



1,687





1,070





4,712





3,004

Total operating expenses



63,980





41,870





159,337





116,286

Operating income



24,274





11,013





63,730





13,449

Other income (expense):































Interest expense



(1,232)





(1,356)





(4,045)





(3,801)

Other income, net



3





138





109





373

Loss on extinguishment of debt



(5,782)





—





(5,782)





(6,299)

Change in fair value – warrant liabilities



(17,971)





(1,384)





(43,308)





(3,372)

Tax receivable agreement expense



(567)





—





(33,512)





—

Total other expense, net



(25,549)





(2,602)





(86,538)





(13,099)

Net income (loss) before income taxes



(1,275)





8,411





(22,808)





350

Benefit from income taxes



106





—





35,818





—

Net income (loss)



(1,169)





8,411





13,010





350

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest



(147)





6,817





7,178





224

Net income (loss) attributable to Purple Innovation, Inc.

$ (1,022)



$ 1,594



$ 5,832



$ 126

Net income (loss) per share:































Basic

$ (0.02)



$ 0.18



$ 0.18



$ 0.01

Diluted

$ (0.02)



$ 0.16



$ 0.16



$ 0.01

Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



44,266





8,828





32,117





8,576

Diluted



44,266





52,793





36,628





52,454



PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Cash flows from operating activities:































Net income (loss)

$ (1,169)



$ 8,411



$ 13,010



$ 350

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided in operating activities:































Depreciation and amortization



2,550





918





6,366





2,492

Non-cash interest



182





874





2,973





2,439

Paid-in-kind interest



(6,616)





—





(6,616)





—

Loss on extinguishment of debt



5,782





—





5,782





6,299

Loss on change in fair value - warrant liabilities



17,971





1,384





43,308





3,372

Tax receivable agreement expense



567





—





33,512





—

Stock-based compensation



347





2,934





1,559





9,740

Deferred income taxes



8,189





—





(35,818)





—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:































Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable



(2,865)





(1,842)





6,798





(16,446)

Increase in inventories



(10,954)





(9,761)





(3,147)





(11,878)

Increase in prepaid inventory and other assets



(2,691)





(1,704)





(5,740)





(2,935)

Increase in accounts payable



8,775





6,492





9,678





11,102

Increase (decrease) in accrued sales returns



(1,664)





(707)





3,014





(163)

Increase in accrued compensation



2,187





761





4,561





2,830

Increase (decrease) in customer prepayments



(2,131)





2,618





(51)





170

Decrease in income tax payable



(8,791)





—





(567)





—

Increase in other accrued liabilities



5,441





3,317





8,840





8,472

Net cash provided by operating activities



15,110





13,695





87,462





15,844



































Cash flows from investing activities:































Purchase of property and equipment



(6,184)





(2,521)





(14,194)





(5,657)

Investment in intangible assets



(8,455)





(125)





(10,890)





(246)

Net cash used in investing activities



(14,639)





(2,646)





(25,084)





(5,903)



































Cash flows from financing activities:































Proceeds from related-party debt



—





—





—





10,000

Proceeds from long-term debt



45,000





—





45,000





—

Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants



2,101





—





2,124





—

Repurchase of stock options



—





—





—





(97)

Payments on related-party debt



(37,497)





—





(37,497)





—

Payments for debt issuance costs



(2,460)





—





(2,460)





(758)

Distribution to members



(5,006)





—





(5,006)





—

Principal payments on capital lease obligations



(56)





(11)





(62)





(25)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



2,082





(11)





2,099





9,120



































Net increase in cash



2,553





11,038





64,477





19,061

Cash, beginning of the period



95,402





20,255





33,478





12,232

Cash, end of the period

$ 97,955



$ 31,293



$ 97,955



$ 31,293



































Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:































Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 932



$ 452



$ 954



$ 1,364

Cash paid during the period for income taxes

$ 2,350



$ —



$ 2,422



$ —



































Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing

activities:































Property and equipment included in accounts payable

$ 1,761



$ (283)



$ 2,786



$ 155

Equipment acquired through capital lease

$ 147



$ 386



$ 147



$ 386

Non-cash leasehold improvements

$ —



$ —



$ 615



$ —

Tax Receivable Agreement liability

$ 89,677



$ —



$ 134,943



$ —

Deferred income taxes

$ 112,670



$ —



$ 169,306



$ —



PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands)

Management believes that the use of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with additional useful information with respect to the impact of various adjustments, which we view as a better measure of our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted net income per diluted share. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently than we do. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to the non-GAAP measures of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is provided below. EBITDA represents net income (loss) income before interest expense, other (income) expense, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding costs incurred due to stock-based compensation expense, debt extinguishment, warrant liability, nonrecurring legal fees, interim CFO and consulting fees and severance costs. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide additional useful information with respect to the impact of various adjustments and provide meaningful measures of our operating performance.





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019



























GAAP net income (loss)

$ (1,169)





8,411





13,010





350

Interest expense



1,232





1,356





4,045





3,801

Income tax benefit



(106)





—





(35,818)





—

Other income, net



(3)





(138)





(109)





(373)

Depreciation and amortization



2,550





918





6,366





2,492

EBITDA



2,504





10,547





(12,506)





6,270

Adjustments:































Debt extinguishment and warrant liability



23,753





1,384





49,090





9,671

Stock-based compensation expense



347





2,935





1,559





9,740

Product reserve



—





—





500





—

Tax Receivable Agreement expense



567





—





33,512





—

Legal fees



448





16





1,056





419

Interim CFO and consulting



—





183





—





676

Severance costs



28





40





133





700

Vendor impairment



1,660





—





1,660





—

Previous period sales tax liability



689





200





689





200

COVID-19 related expenses



90





—





207





—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 30,086



$ 15,305



$ 75,900



$ 27,676



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share

Our presentation of adjusted net income assumes that all net income is attributable to Purple Innovation, Inc. (i.e. there is no allocation of net income or loss to noncontrolling interests), which assumes the full exchange at the beginning of the period of all outstanding Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock of Purple Innovation, Inc., adjusted for certain nonrecurring items that we do not believe directly reflect our core operations. Adjusted net income per share, diluted, is calculated by dividing Adjusted net income by the total shares of Class A common stock outstanding plus any dilutive warrants, options and restricted stock as calculated in accordance with GAAP and assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Paired Securities as of the beginning of each period presented. Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share, are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent, and should not be considered, alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share, supplement GAAP measures and enable us to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period. A reconciliation of Net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted net income and the computation of Adjusted net income per diluted share, are set forth below:

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Net income (loss)

$ (1,169)



$ 8,411



$ 13,010



$ 350

Income tax benefit, as reported



(106)





—





(35,818)





—

Loss on extinguishment of debt



5,782





—





5,782





6,299

Tax receivable agreement expense



567





—





33,512





—

Change in fair value – warrant liabilities



17,971





1,384





43,308





3,372

Adjusted net income before income taxes



23,045





9,795





59,794





10,021

Adjusted income taxes(1)



(5,807)





(2,509)





(15,068)





(2,567)

Adjusted net income

$ 17,238



$ 7,286



$ 44,726



$ 7,454



































Adjusted net income per share, diluted

$ 0.27



$ 0.14



$ 0.74



$ 0.14



































Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted(2)



64,433





53,728





60,790





52,979



(1) Represents the estimated effective tax rate of 25.2% and 25.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and 25.2% and 25.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, applied to adjusted net income before income taxes. The estimated effective tax rates are what the Company would be subject to based on the adjusted net income before taxes, and consist of the combined federal statutory tax rate and the Company's blended state tax rates.

(2) Assumes dilutive warrants, options and restricted stock calculated in accordance with GAAP and the full exchange of all outstanding Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock as of the beginning of the period.

A reconciliation of net income (loss) per share, diluted, to Adjusted net income per diluted share is set forth below for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:





For the Three Months Ended





September 30, 2020



September 30, 2019





Net

Income



Weighted Average

Shares,

Diluted



Net Income per Share, Diluted



Net

Income



Weighted Average Shares, Diluted



Net Income per Share, Diluted

Net income (loss) attributable to Purple

Innovation Inc.(1)

$ (1,022)





44,266



$ (0.02)



$ 1,594





52,793



$ 0.16

Assumed exchange of shares(2)



(147)





9,765













6,817





369









Net income (loss)



(1,169)





















8,411

















Adjustments to arrive at adjusted

income before taxes(3)



24,214





10,402













1,384





566









Adjusted income before taxes



23,045





















9,795

















Adjusted income taxes(4)



(5,807)





















(2,509)

















Adjusted net income

$ 17,238





64,433



$ 0.27



$ 7,286





53,728



$ 0.14









For the Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2020



September 30, 2019





Net

Income



Weighted Average Shares, Diluted



Net Income per Share, Diluted



Net

Income



Weighted Average Shares, Diluted



Net Income per Share, Diluted

Net income attributable to Purple

Innovation Inc.(1)

$ 5,832





36,628



$ 0.16



$ 126





52,454



$ 0.01

Assumed exchange of shares(2)



7,178





21,549













224





284









Net income (loss)



13,010





















350

















Adjustments to arrive at adjusted

income before taxes(3)



46,784





2,613













9,671





241









Adjusted income before taxes



59,794





















10,021

















Adjusted income taxes(4)



(15,068)





















(2,567)

















Adjusted net income

$ 44,726





60,790



$ 0.74



$ 7,454





52,979



$ 0.14



(1) Represents net income attributable to Purple Innovation, Inc. and the associated weighted average diluted shares, of Class A common stock outstanding.

(2) Assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock as of the beginning of the period. Also assumes the addition of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests corresponding with the assumed exchange of the Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock.

(3) Represents the total impact of all adjustments identified in the adjusted net income table above to arrive at adjusted income before income taxes. Also assumes the dilutive warrants, options and restricted stock as calculated in accordance with GAAP.

(4) Represents the estimated effective tax rate of 25.2% and 25.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and 25.2% and 25.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, applied to adjusted net income before income taxes. The estimated effective tax rates are what the Company would be subject to based on the adjusted net income before taxes, and consist of the combined federal statutory tax rate and the Company's blended state tax rates.

