Purple Selects Rakuten Marketing to Provide Affiliate Marketing Strategy

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Marketing today announced that Purple, a growing direct-to-consumer comfort product company, has selected Rakuten Marketing to drive its affiliate marketing strategy across the customer journey. Rakuten Marketing's unique offering will allow the team at Purple to focus on the company's rapid growth opportunity, while experts at Rakuten Marketing help develop Purple's affiliate marketing program to best meet its business goals.

"In our search for the right affiliate network, we sought a partner who could work with the resources we have available now and scale with us as we continue to grow," said James Brohamer, Purple's Director of Omnichannel Marketing. "We knew we needed more from a partner than just a transactional platform. We needed a partner who could deliver at both the top of the funnel and the bottom of the funnel, and who could further our one-on-one connections with publishers and affiliates through events and other opportunities to bring us face-to-face with their network. The clear choice for our business was Rakuten Marketing."

During this time of growth for Purple, Rakuten Marketing's strong relationships with publishers will allow the company to more easily and proactively access new, growing affiliates that it hasn't worked with before. To ensure publishers are always up-to-date on industry trends and technology, Rakuten Marketing's publisher development team offers dedicated account management and analytics to source, surface and connect brands and publishers. Additionally, the network maintains a constant feedback loop through its publisher advisory boards and other in-person networking opportunities.

With more than 20 years of industry experience, Rakuten Marketing will help Purple achieve its affiliate marketing goals, including building first touch and last touch commission structures depending on the publisher's position in the shopper's journey. Through the partnership, Purple will leverage Rakuten Marketing's industry-leading affiliate marketing network, which has been voted the #1 affiliate network for eight consecutive years by mThink and recognized as the Best Affiliate Network, among other recognitions, by the International Performance Marketing Awards.

Purple is an innovative brand that is willing to test and learn by activating data to power its affiliate campaigns and optimizing based on insights and learnings. By tapping into Rakuten Marketing's AI and machine learning technology, Purple can capitalize on this culture of innovation to better personalize experiences and improve efficiency and performance of its campaigns.

"Purple has grown into a market leading position by utilizing smart, targeted and unique marketing strategies," said Julie Van Ullen, Managing Director of Rakuten Marketing for the U.S. "We're thrilled to help them continue on this growth path by aligning affiliate campaigns that map to their business objectives, helping them to scale, reach new audiences and build stronger brand affinity."

About Rakuten Marketing

Rakuten Marketing industry leading solutions empower marketers to thrive in their evolved role and achieve the full potential of digital marketing, efficiently and effectively, with data-informed insights that create consistent, engaging and influential experiences across screens. Offering an integrated solution, along with unique insights and consultative partnerships, Rakuten Marketing delivers the tools that marketers need to increase efficiency, productivity and performance.

Rakuten Marketing is a division of Rakuten Inc. (4755: TOKYO), one of the world's leading Internet service companies. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices in Australia, Singapore, Brazil, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and throughout the United States. Follow us on Twitter or learn more at https://rakutenmarketing.com.

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com.

