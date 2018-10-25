Purple Strategies Hires Leading Brand Expert Patrick Palmer as Managing Director as Firm Continues to Experience Strong Growth

"Our clients continue to face a heady mix of pressures today as they seek the best approach to manage their reputation and improve their business outcomes," said Steve McMahon, Co-Founder and CEO of Purple. "We welcome Pat and know our employees and clients will benefit greatly from the breadth and depth of his expertise. Our priority at Purple is to continuously invest in the best people who can help us deliver the kinds of cutting-edge strategies and customized campaigns for which Purple has become known."

"Purple has been helping some of the world's largest companies meet some the world's biggest challenges," added Alex Castellanos, Purple's Co-Founder and Chairman. "Pat's expertise blends art and science, creativity and research and he will bring this ideal combination to bear for our Fortune 100 clients."

"We are delighted to welcome Pat to the Purple team and for our firm and clients to benefit from his leadership in strategy, research and data science," said Kristen Morgante, Partner and Purple's COO. "He arrives at a time of substantial growth for Purple – adding more than 25 new hires this year alone. What sets Purple Strategies apart from other firms is our approach, which prioritizes having a staff of diverse perspectives and backgrounds. We'll continue adding to our team in the fourth quarter of this year and into 2019, when Purple will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of our founding."

"I've admired Purple for their data-driven, best-in-class approach in helping many of the largest, most valuable companies and organizations achieve success in today's challenging environment," said Palmer. "I am excited to be joining the firm and support the groundbreaking work Purple does to bring change and inspire action in a world that's moving faster than ever."

Purple has added a blend of agency veterans and experienced political hands over 2018, with hires joining the firm from Edelman, Weber Shandwick and the Glover Park Group, as well as strategists who have worked on Republican and Democratic political campaigns, and experts from large industry associations, the U.S. State Department, the White House and U.S. Congressional and Senate offices. The firm is also home to a mix of specialists with expertise in corporate brand and reputation management, campaign strategy and planning, creative, content strategy, channel planning, earned media, paid media and research and insight development. In Chicago, Purple has recently doubled its office footprint to accommodate continued client growth.

The firm's client roster is primarily comprised of Fortune 100 corporations and large industry associations. Purple has been a long-standing agency partner to BP and McDonald's, among other leading global brands, and is known for taking an insights-led approach to building integrated campaigns.

About Purple Strategies

Purple Strategies is one of the fastest-growing, independent, fully integrated strategy and communications firms in the United States. Working for some of the largest and most valuable brands in the world, Purple applies a politically-inspired campaign approach to the obstacles and opportunities brands and industries face today.

