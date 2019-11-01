Purple to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 6, 2019

ALPINE, Utah, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), the leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress, will report third quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, before the opening of regular stock market trading hours. The Company will hold a conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the results and discuss the Company's outlook and business.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 300-8521 (domestic) or (412) 317-6026 (international) at 8:25 a.m. ET and provide the Conference ID: 10136621. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at investors.purple.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until November 20, 2019, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 10136621. Please note participants must enter the conference identification number in order to access the replay. After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the investor relations section of the Company's website for 30 days.

About Purple

Purple is an innovative comfort product company that designs and manufactures products to improve people's lives. It designs and manufactures a range of comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer® material designed to improve comfort. The Company markets and sells its products primarily through its direct-to-consumer online channel, traditional retail partners, and third party online retailers. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com.

Investor Contact:

Brendon Frey, ICR

brendon.frey@icrinc.com

203-682-8200

Media Contact:

Alecia Pulman, ICR

purplePR@icrinc.com

646-277-1200

Purple Innovation, Inc.

For information regarding Purple products, please contact:

Savannah Hobbs

Director of Purple Communications

savannah@purple.com

SOURCE Purple Innovation, Inc.

